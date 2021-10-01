LETTER: Mask debate

Louise Bannister/Lansing

To the editor:

My husband and I just took a trip to Chicago to see family. We like taking Amtrak and we had to put on masks to enter Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. While on the train, everyone had to wear a mask unless actively eating or drinking. They announced several times during the trip that anyone not complying would be put off the train, with no refund and not allowed to travel (on Amtrak) again.

When we got to the Chicago station, so much larger than our Kansas City one, there was the same mask requirement. Wherever we went, to large or small stores, all restaurants, you could not enter without a mask. And people wore them. Our son, daughter-in-law and all their circle of friends have been fully vaccinated.

So why all this mask resistance here in Leavenworth County? Which brings me to the Lansing school board candidates.

I was at a meet and greet with the candidates and immediately crossed three of them off my list because all I heard from them was “freedom.” Not once did I hear the word “responsibility.” In my opinion, we do not have the freedom to run around infecting people with a deadly virus. Without masks and vaccines, the pandemic could go on for four more years as it did during the 1918 flu pandemic.

The candidates I will vote for talked about responsibility to keep children, staff and teachers in the school safe. These candidates are Beth Stevenson, Roy Foster and Susan Werth.

