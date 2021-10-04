LETTER: Griswold is a leader

Sherri Grogan/Basehor

To the editor:

The November election is quickly approaching with early voting starting Oct. 13. I would like to share a few thoughts about Mike Griswold, who is running for reelection to the Leavenworth City Commission.

Mike is a graduate of West Point, holds three master’s degrees, two in the financial management field, and has served in numerous leadership positions in the military as well as in local government. Since 2009, he has served as president of the Fort Leavenworth school board, a position appointed by the commanding general. Mike was elected to the Leavenworth City Commission in 2017, began his four-year term in January 2018 and served as mayor in 2020. In this role he led the city’s timely and effective response to the COVID-19 health crisis and ensuing economic challenges. He led the Leavenworth County Mental Health Task Force, where he worked with multiple stakeholders to evaluate the current situation and provide a set of recommendations, several of which are now in the process of being implemented.

What I like most about Mike is his disciplined approach to problem solving and how he carries himself. He does not boast or brag and is always professional in his communication. Mike is thoughtful and considerate toward others.

I strongly encourage you to vote for Mike Griswold. It is important that we elect commissioners who are knowledgeable, experienced and will work collaboratively for the common good of our community.

– Sherri Grogan/Basehor