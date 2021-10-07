LETTER: New members, ideas

Donna Gillett/Leavenworth

To the editor:

It’s time to have some new blood on the Leavenworth USD 453 school board.

In two letters (Aug. 4 and Sept. 23) written by longtime member and candidate for reelection, Mike Carney told us all we needed to know about why we should not reelect him.

First, he told us he had been there too long. That was when he said his first term began in 1999.

Second, he said when he started, he appreciated that the superintendent gave the board members a set of written rules to follow. That’s backwards. The superintendent works for the people who pay his salary. The people have their say through the board members they elect. If members do not work for the people, and good results are not obtained, candidates don’t get reelected.

Third, in Carney’s 22 years on the board, many children have gone through all 13 years in USD 453 schools, yet, as Ron Grossman pointed out in his Aug. 20 letter, students are two grade levels below where they should be. The senior high school website lists even more lack of accomplishment such as the following: reading proficiency 27%, mathematics proficiency 20% and college readiness 9.6%. Yet the graduation rate was 90%. How can they survive in today’s world?

Nationally, more parents are opting for homeschooling after learning what was and wasn’t going on in the government schools during the pandemic. Some estimate an increase of 11% in our country. Let’s have some new members and ideas on the board who will work to raise local percentages.