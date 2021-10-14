LETTER: City election

Dan Clemons

To the editor:

I am writing about the Leavenworth League of Women Voters (LWV) activities this political season.

In August 2021, I was contacted by Ms. Kelly Butler of the LWV requesting information on political candidates. I inquired what party the group was most affiliated with and she responded the group was non-partisan. Later in our conversation, Ms. Butler added that some of the GOP called them the League of Vipers. She stated that she got my contact information from Rep. Pat Proctor, however, I had never given Rep. Proctor my home number nor my work email address. I provided her my campaign gmail information and requested she send correspondence to that email address.

With over 22 years in the Army, multiple degrees and almost 20 years as an Army contractor, I know when someone is trying to pull the wool over my eyes. After Ms. Butler ignored my request to use my campaign email, I had to block her from using my work email.

I thought this would be the end of the group’s contact since I did not submit information to them. In September, the LWV asked if I had dropped out of the race, (using my campaign address). I then received information from other candidates stating that the LWV was stating that the Lansing City Council was unopposed. Thinking the LWV was putting out that I dropped out, I called the Leavenworth-Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce, which was sponsoring the LWV forums. I informed Ms. Butler that I had not dropped out and that the LWV check with me or my campaign manager prior to making public announcements. Later I discovered that it was my opponent who had withdrawn from the race.

Because this is my first time in politics, I attended the Lansing Fall Festival at Angel Falls on Oct. 8 to give citizens an opportunity to meet me and ask any questions prior to the start of early voting. I think citizens deserve to meet and get to know me, even if the race is unopposed. Imagine my surprise when I was told that someone at the incumbent school board USD 469 booth was telling citizens that I had dropped out. A woman wearing a LWV shirt later came to my booth stating it was her telling people that I dropped out. Later in the day I was assisting in cleaning up the walkway and this same person stated to me “If you don’t win the race, at least you can get a job as a janitor.” I don’t know if she was attempting to be funny or making a jab. I will let you make your own opinion. I think even a janitor is a noble profession and the statement was not only in poor taste but offensive.

The LWV non-partisan group was supporting the incumbent USD 469 school board booth which plainly shows they are not non-partisan. Don’t be deceived, in my opinion they are divisive, underhanded and have an agenda that does not include being transparent.

Vote your conscience, but please be informed about the candidate you support.