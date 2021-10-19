LETTER: Campaign promises

Glen Welch

To the editor:

It’s that time again. Knock on your door, call on the phone, send flyers to fill your mailbox or walk the streets and catch you working in the yard. (That’s how they caught me.) All in the name of democracy and getting elected. But how do you choose? Who should you vote for?

After the stolen election last fall, many are tempted to not vote at all. With so many liars running, who can blame them? Remember Ronald Reagan quipping that you can tell when a politician is lying because his lips are moving?

A few years ago we were promised that if we approved an increase in the sales tax, our property taxes would go down? Yes, their lips were moving. Now the catch phrase is “keep your taxes down.” Keep them down? For how long?

Ronald Reagan opted not to limit the advance of the Soviet Union’s influence but to roll it back. I’m waiting for someone to pledge to roll my taxes back. One told me to my face that he would like to do that, but I have yet to see a public pledge to that effect.

If we used to get by on a 3% sales tax, why is 9% inadequate? It keeps pace with inflation so we can’t blame inflation. Like the children that we are, we want things. We also want someone else to pay for them. What we fail to realize is that there is nobody else. If you shop, you pay sales taxes. If you live in a rented apartment, you pay property taxes. No landlord is going to give you a place to live at a loss to him.

Property tax increases are passed on to you, the renter. Mr. Hingula, are you willing to make that pledge to reduce my taxes, or should I just stay home in November? How about the rest of you candidates? Is it worth my while to drive to the polls or will you keep trying to find common ground with those who never met a tax they didn’t like?

– Glen Welch/Leavenworth