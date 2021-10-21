LETTER: In defense of the LWV

Janette Labbee

To the editor:

Recently, Dan Clemons, a new candidate for the Lansing City Council Ward 4, attacked the Leavenworth County League of Women Voters (LWV) and accused them of being “divisive, underhanded, with an agenda and using an unauthorized email.” Dan Clemons is entitled to his opinion, but he is not entitled to the lies he is promoting in his letter.

During this campaign season, the LWV has reached out to all candidates to create new or updated information to share with the general public. Together with the Leavenworth-Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce, we have conducted forums, Zoom meetings and many outreach opportunities at public events and the Leavenworth City Market, so that candidates can get their word out to the public. We treated Mr. Clemons with the same courtesy as everyone else. He has chosen not to participate in any of the opportunities offered to him.

At the Lansing Fall Festival, the city of Lansing assigns spots for vendors. There are no choices. We set up where we were directed. His petty comments about someone joking with him at clean-up time shows a lack of humor and a delicate self-esteem, not becoming an elected official.

I am writing this letter as an individual, registered Republican and longtime member of the LWV. The LWV uses every opportunity to provide the public with information. We have Republican, Democrats and independent members, as it should be. We don’t care what your party affiliation is, but when a candidate shows their ignorance and attacks us, we will stand up and fight to keep our elections fair, equitable and honest.

– Janette Labbee/Lansing