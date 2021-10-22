LETTER: Election candidates

Becky Gordon

To the editor:

On election day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, voters have a choice to elect pro-parental rights candidates.

Jeff Bollin, Mary Wood, Amy Cawvey and write-in candidate April Cromer will stand up for parents and teachers against the liberal establishment.

These candidates will support parental choice in vaccination and mask mandates, the religious and personal freedom of each family to make their own health care decisions.

These pro-family candidates will also support academic freedom, a return to strong academic curriculum to make all our students college and career ready, patriotic education to reinforce American exceptionalism and the strong formula of freedom on which America is built.

Please join me in voting for all of these pro-freedom candidates on election day.

– Becky Gordon/Lansing