LETTER: Time for change

To the editor:

Election Day is next week, and I urge all of my neighbors to join me in voting for Edd Hingula, Griff Martin and Maren Hart for the City Commission and Alisa Murphy, Vanessa Reid and Chris Eckley for the school board because we desperately need change here in Leavenworth.

Change is essential in our City Commission if we are going to turn around the economy in Leavenworth and save our city before it’s too late. Incumbent candidates Griswold and Preisinger clearly demonstrated that they don’t care what their constituents think when they rammed through the mask mandate, overriding the Leavenworth County Health Department and ignoring the hundreds of emails they received from citizens of our city and the pleas of the dozens of protesters watching helplessly outside the commission chamber. And, along with incumbent candidate Wilson, they clearly demonstrated that they don’t understand economic development, paying $205,000 for a derelict building that they plan to give away for a dollar, paying tens of thousands of our tax dollars to an outside organizer for Camp Leavenworth to bring in out-of-town businesses to compete with our local businesses, and voting to raise our property taxes for the sixth straight year.

Our school board needs change as well. Incumbent candidate Darling voted to put our kids back into remote learning at the end of last year and was joined by incumbent candidate Carney this year in voting to reimpose a de facto mask mandate on our kids, teachers and parents. Incumbent candidate Carney also told us right here, in these pages, that his constituents “whine about property taxes” because they have “too much property” and “too much money.” And, just a few days ago in these pages, he blamed parents for the kids that our school district fails.

My wife and I love Leavenworth. That’s why we have sacrificed thousands of hours of our time and hundreds of thousands of our dollars of our money to make Leavenworth a better place to start and own a business or raise a family. And that is why I have been campaigning hard for Edd Hingula, Griff Martin and Maren Hart for the City Commission and Alisa Murphy, Vanessa Reid and Chris Eckley for the school board. It is time to get new faces and new ideas in local government. It is time for change.

– Rep. Pat Proctor/Leavenworth