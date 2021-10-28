LETTER: It’s your decision

Edd Hingula

To the editor:

It is getting closer and closer to Election Day. So many people are still hesitating about making their decision, not on who to vote for, but on whether they want to make the effort.

Some think it doesn’t matter whether they vote or not, and that couldn’t be further from the truth. Here are just a couple of examples.

A candidate in Washington lost a GOP primary in a statehouse race by one vote out of more than 11,700 cast. A Vermont state Senate Democratic primary in 2017 was determined by just one vote out of more than 7,400.

NPR put together a list of close races. You can take a look at https://www.npr.org/ 2018/11/03/663709392/why-every-vote-matters-the-elections-decided-by-a-single-vote-or-a-little-more .

Voting is a civic right that can confirm that you want things the way they are, or that you want change. It might feel like your vote won’t matter, but it will make a difference, especially in local and state elections. Those local and state elections affect everyday life. They are where the rubber meets the road.

The organization Common Cause put it like this:

“There is not a single aspect of daily life that isn’t affected by your government. The roads you drive on, the air you breathe, the water you drink, the food you eat, the schools that teach your children, and the parks you visit – are all a function of government.”

Some folks don’t think there is a difference between the candidates. Look at them all, search the internet, gather all the information you can about them so you can decide who fits your goals. If someone promises you something like lowering taxes, ask how. A single elected official may not be able to fulfill such promises, but recognize that they can try.

Life is busy. It may be hard to find time. But voting is one of the few opportunities you have to directly impact what happens in your community, so it’s worth the effort to find the time.

Advance voting goes on at the Leavenworth County Courthouse Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Monday, Nov. 1 when it will stop at noon. The next day is Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, when you can go to your designated polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to vote.

It’s your government. It’s your decision. Please go vote.