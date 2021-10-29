LETTER: Local elections

Janette Labbee

To the editor:

Voting in this nonpartisan election for city and school board members has begun. You would never believe it is a nonpartisan event by the vitriol and name calling that is going on. But you might find it interesting to know that the majority of all of the candidates running are Republicans.

Yes, even those not clustered into the gang of three for the Lansing school board and those running for the city council/commissions in Leavenworth and Lansing. So those of you who are planning to vote for Republicans in this nonpartisan election, please select individual thinkers, not people who are subservient to a state representative who should be working for his district instead of interfering in everyone else’s business.

– Janette Labbee/Lansing