On Tuesday, Leavenworth residents will be given the opportunity to vote for three city commissioners. This is our time to pick a commissioner who will help Leavenworth today and tomorrow. I recommend a proven leader with 12 years as commissioner, a military veteran and a lifelong Leavenworth resident. I am voting for Mark Preisinger. I hope you will also.

– Claude Wiedower/Leavenworth