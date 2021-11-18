Democratic hypocrisy on display

Rich Kiper

Most Americans probably believe that legal immigration has a positive effect on our country. It is reasonable to welcome those who seek asylum or have skills that will contribute to our national interest.

What is not reasonable is the tack that President Biden and his Democratic administration are taking regarding immigration.

In the Democrats’ primary debate, Biden proclaimed to potential migrants: “You should come.”

During the presidential campaign, Biden made clear that he would stop construction on the border wall and would cancel President Trump’s policies as to who should be allowed in our country.

His running mate, Kamala Harris, encouraged people outside our borders with slogans such as “Say it loud, say it clear, everyone is welcome here.”

Immigrants from160 countries have gotten the message.

In the past, Democratic hypocrites Biden, Schumer and Pelosi are on videos passionately denouncing illegal immigrations. In those videos, these paragons of virtue defend American workers who would lose their jobs to lower-paid illegals.

Their 180-degree turn indicates how morally bankrupt the Democrat leadership is.

The 2020 Democratic platform called for “Creating a 21st Century Immigration System.” This system would ensure that law-abiding citizens were not returned to their countries, “would address the root causes of migration,” would end “illegal, chaotic and reckless changes to the legal immigration system,” and would end an “unnecessary, wasteful and ineffective wall.”

On Feb. 2, President Biden issued an order titled “Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems,” but he himself is violating existing laws. Immigrants entering our country illegally are not “law abiding.”

Beginning Nov. 9, tourists can enter the country by showing an ID and vaccination status. People entering illegally with neither get to walk on in.

Trump had agreements with Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala to follow international law regarding asylum seekers.

Biden decided that it is better to have over one million people enter the U.S illegally than follow international and U.S. law.

Democrats are rabid about stopping construction of the border wall. They don’t care that gaps account for a 73% rise in illegal crossing.

If Democrats do not recognize the chaos at the border, then they are willfully blind to reality and deaf to Homeland Secretary Mayorkas’ declaration that “the border is closed.”

In Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 under the Trump administration, there were 646,822 encounters with people entering our country illegally. In FY 2021 under the Biden administration there were 1,734,686 such actions.

Do Democrats care that in FY 2021 an estimated 400,000-500,000 immigrants crossed our border but were not caught? In October an estimated 50,000 got away.

Since March, at least160,000 illegals have been released into the U.S. with little or no accountability. Statistically, 81% of those released with orders to appear before a judge never appear.

Do Democrats in Leavenworth, in the county, in Kansas and in the U.S. care that the president is allowing criminals to flood our nation with drugs such as fentanyl that are killing thousands of people?

Do they not see the hypocrisy of Biden ordering federal workers, the military, health workers, police, fire fighters, doctors, nurses and business workers to be vaccinated or be fired while non-citizens are dispatched across our county without being vaccinated?

Does it not concern Democrats that when Biden was asked about visiting the border, he said, “I have been to the border. I know it well.” The only time he has been there was 2008 when he drove by it in El Paso while on a campaign trip. Do Democrats realize that the border situation in 2008 is different from the situation in 2021? Or do they just accept that Biden is going to lie?

Now 3,000-4,000 migrants are moving toward our southern border. They have physically pushed past Mexican soldiers who were sent to stop them. Who is going to stop them at our border? It certainly won’t be the Democrats.

The height of hypocrisy is Biden now having a wall constructed around his beach house at a cost of $456,548 to the taxpayers, but he cares nothing about a wall to protect American citizens.

Hypocritical Democrats lock their own doors, but open the border doors to those entering our country illegally.

Biden made clear what he would do if elected president. Everyone who voted for him is complicit in this disaster.

Rich Kiper is a Leavenworth Times columnist.