I’m getting squirrely about winter

I’m preparing for the onslaught of cabin fever. One day we’re going to be enjoying beautiful fall weather and then wake up to another polar vortex.

I’m not going to fight the squirrels for the acorns but I’ve been collecting pinecones on my daily walks and have a huge box full as they’re still falling to the ground. Along with the hedge apples lined up in the garage, it looks like I’ve got big plans to make something spectacular – I don’t.

Unfortunately, I have to deal with the offspring of two species of trees I consider to be downright offensive, and also cut down on my mowing time, which makes me crankier than I already am these days. Hedge and locust trees are trying to interrupt “my time.”

Mother Nature has given me a break on mowing therapy since the grass is still green, although it’s now full of hedge apples and leaves, which camouflage the thorns. Typically this time of year I’m mowing dust balls as I won’t give up on my favorite pastime without a fight.

It’s inevitable at least a couple times a year one of the tires on the mower or the golf cart will fall victim from the remnants of larger than life thorns. I have no idea what their purpose in life could be. Even the squirrels hate the honey locust with its thorny trunk, because no one has a chance of getting close to it, much less being able to climb it.

Getting desperate on ways to get rid of the hundreds of hedge apples laying all over the property, I even enlisted the help of the grandkids to help get them picked up. It’s was great fun to pitch them into the wagon until the gooey mess coming out of the hedge apples got all over their hands.

There are all sorts of things on the internet on ways to decorate with pinecones, but the hedge apples, not so much. Besides being ugly, their smell becomes stronger with each passing day. I was going to try and clean them out and make candleholders for Thanksgiving dinner but decided they aren’t even worthy enough for that. They’re supposed to be good for keeping spiders away but at this point I think I’d rather just deal with the insects.

I’m wound so tight now, I can’t imagine what I’m going to be like when it’s too cold to work or walk outside. Dad used to spend his nervous energy shooting squirrels out the kitchen window when winter weather kept him inside, but I don’t have a vendetta with the furry rodents like he did, although I do realize I inherited his inability to sit still.

I could shoot the hedge apples into mush. Wonder if they’d pass for mashed potatoes?

Sandy Turner lives in Independence, Missouri. Email her at sandydownhome@hotmail.com