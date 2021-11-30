LETTER: Redistricting

Jeffrey Howards

To the editor:

On the evening of Nov. 22, the State Redistricting Committee held a second round of hearings. Both Republican and Democratic representatives, residents of Leavenworth, presented testimony regarding realigning House Districts 40 and 41. Remarkably, the Republican testimonies were nearly word for word identically the same, but “coincidentally” they were also nearly word for word identical to verbiage that Rep. Proctor put out at his town hall meeting and within his redistricting call to arms email.

They contained nothing but repeated rhetoric and innuendoes. Republicans want to split the cities of Leavenworth and Lansing in half along 4th Street and Main Street. Their logic is that the area east of 4th Street and Main Street in both cities is primarily lower income and minorities, and that they should be grouped together forming District 40 as they constitute the “have nots.”

As they said in their testimony, “It is economically more disadvantaged, containing both the Interfaith Community of Hope homeless shelter and the Planters II low-income housing high-rise.”

The residents west of 4th Street and Main Street are more economically advantaged (and by their logic primarily white and military) and they should be grouped together forming District 41, thereby splitting Leavenworth in two and pitting “haves” against “have nots.”

We would become a city divided against itself. How well do you think you would be represented if you are considered a “have not?” Republicans might as well finish the job and build a wall down the center of 4th Street and Main Street and make east Leavenworth historically accurate as an official ghetto. After all, they obviously don’t want the “have nots” to mingle with the “haves.”

The Democrat testimony, on the other hand, took a totally different tact. After careful and diligent research, we presented a plan supported by pages and pages of factual data readily available to all citizens. No rhetoric, no innuendoes. Just facts. We are fighting to remove the existing division that currently splits north Leavenworth (District 41) from south Leavenworth (District 40). We believe that the city of Leavenworth is a contiguous entity and should not be divided. We have proposed that District 41 run from Metropolitan on the north to Eisenhower on the south.

Every citizen within the city boundaries deserves equal representation from the Leavenworth City Commission to House representative to senator. There are no “have nots” or “haves” in our plan. There are only citizens. It makes no difference to Democrats what your race or economic status may be, whether you live in Planters II or a higher income subdivision as the Republicans boldly point out. Historically, it is all the ethnic and economic groups within Leavenworth coming together as a whole that have made us the First City of Kansas from 1856 to today.

Proctor is kicking off his reelection campaign. When you enter the polling places in 2022, stop and ask yourself, “Do I want to be known as a ‘have” or “have not” living in a community divided against itself or as a valued citizen of the city of Leavenworth? And then vote accordingly.

All verbal and written testimony submitted to the Redistricting Committee is available for everyone to review online.