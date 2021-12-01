Lawmakers convene to address vaccine mandates

Rep. Pat Proctor

Just before Thanksgiving, the Kansas Legislature, for the first time in the history of Kansas, called itself into special session to address President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandates.

The final bill, passed by overwhelming majorities in both houses of the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kelly, provides protections for the religious and medical rights of Kansans threatened by these mandates. It requires employers to adhere to the federal language on religious exemptions (which includes both “theistic and non-theistic” beliefs) and accept medical exemptions signed under the supervision of licensed doctors. Should employers defy this law, it provides penalties for the employer and unemployment insurance for the employee.

While the overwhelming response from constituents to this bill has been positive, a small number of people have contacted me with concerns that we either went too far or not far enough in protecting the rights of Kansans.

To those who feel we went too far, I would simply say again that I am not anti-vaccine. I am anti-mandate. Decisions about your health and the health of your family should be made by you, in consultation with your doctor. If your doctor advises that, for your particular health circumstances, the risk of death or serious illness from COVID-19 outweighs the risk of death or injury from the vaccine (which is small but not zero), then I urge you to get the vaccine.

But when that decision is taken away from you by any one person, as the president has tried to do with these vaccine mandates, with no checks or balances from the Congress or the courts, we are no longer free. This tyranny, like any tyranny, must be opposed by a free people or they will cease to be free because, as we have seen over the last 20 months, tyranny has an appetite that grows with feeding.

To those who believe that we should have gone farther, banning vaccine mandates in Kansas outright, I would say that I wish we could have. But the constitutionality of President Biden’s vaccine mandates will ultimately have to be decided in court. If we had included a mandate ban in our bill, the whole law would have ended up in court and, in the meantime, Kansans would have been left powerless to fight this tyranny. By narrowly tailoring this bill and using the federal government’s own language on religious exemptions, we armed Kansans right now, when they need these weapons to resist this egregious government overreach.

It is an honor to serve you as your state representative in Topeka. I will, as I have done throughout this pandemic, as a candidate and then as your elected representative, continue to fight to protect your inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Rep. Pat Proctor represents District 41 of the Kansas House of Representatives.