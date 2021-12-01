LETTER: Pandemic response

Paul Conway

To the editor:

The Kansas Legislature convened to discuss how to resist the federal mandate requiring the COVID-19 vaccination. Potential remedies are broadening the religious exemption and making unemployment benefits available for people fired for refusal to get the vaccine. Somehow the minor inconvenience of getting the shot is comparable to being transported to Dachau. As for the religious liberty exemption, the church of You Can’t Make Me is accepting new members. Apparently “What would Jesus do?” is an irrelevant question.

Congratulations Kansas Republicans. Since March 2020 they have fought Gov. Kelly over the state’s attempt to slow and halt the spread of COVID-19. First it was the lockdown, then mask mandates and finally vaccinations. All in the name of “freedom.”

In states controlled by Republicans, governors and lawmakers have done everything possible to hinder the pandemic recovery.

Witness South Dakota, where Gov. Noem, a rising star in Republican circles, has refused to impose any mandates. South Dakota has a population one-third the size of Kansas but has a higher percentage of COVID-19 deaths per capita. Most of these are American Indians and slaughterhouse workers, largely Hispanic, in other words, people who don’t matter in Kristi Noem’s world.

I suppose Republicans might have taken the pandemic more seriously if it were more lethal and gruesome like the bubonic plague. People dying in screaming agony within 24 hours of infection and corpses covered in oozing black sores might have motivated Republicans to value public wellbeing above “freedom.” Maybe.

Unless more people get vaccinated, COVID-19 will never be fully contained. New variations will arise and the infection and death rates will spike. At this point I don’t care how many unvaccinated Trumpers get sick or die. You cooked this soup, now eat it. One would think that the paragons of personal responsibility would live with the consequences of exercising their liberty – but no. The hospitals will fill up with the unvaccinated and break the medical system. If you have a heart attack or get injured in a car wreck, good luck getting a hospital bed.

– Paul Conway/Leavenworth County