LETTER: Political deception

Jeffrey Howards

To the editor:

State Rep. Pat Proctor continues to lie to his followers in order to influence their perception of reality. In his latest lie which he posted on his Facebook page, he states: “I applaud US District Judge Matthew Schelp for his decision today to overturn President Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.”

First, the president’s vaccine mandate has not been ruled unconstitutional. Second, Judge Schlep did not overturn the mandate, instead he issued a preliminary injunction which simply pauses the action and passes judgment to a higher court. Two gross lies from our representative in one sentence to the citizens of Leavenworth.

As a state representative, he is expected to know the difference between “overturning” and “issuing an injunction” as well as the difference between truth and lie. What he does know is that the lie will be remembered long after the truth finally comes out and that is why he is a master of lies.

Now that the truth is out, will Proctor issue a retraction and apology to the citizens of Leavenworth that he took an oath to represent? I doubt it. He hasn’t in the past so why should he start now?

He is announcing his reelection bid. Is this the type of man Leavenworth wants or needs to represent it? I think not and hope not.

What happened to that Integrity Oath Proctor took and signed on June 17, 2020? I have a copy of it if anyone needs to see it. Has he forgotten it or just run out of integrity?

Election year 2022 starts today. Remember these lies when you next go to the polls.