LETTER: Political districts

Rep. Pat Proctor

To the editor:

I generally do not respond to attacks published here in the Opinion pages of the Leavenworth Times. But when the chairman of Leavenworth County Democratic Party intentionally lies to my constituents about important policy issues (Jeff Howards, letter to the editor, Dec. 1), I feel it’s my duty as their representative to set the record straight.

Here are the facts. First, legally, the population of the city of Leavenworth is too great for the city to be represented by a single representative in the Kansas Statehouse. According to the 2020 Census, we have over 37,000 people in our city. A House district can only have around 27,000 people. Even if we cut Fort Leavenworth off from Leavenworth – the terrible idea proposed by Democrats to marginalize my constituents who live on post – you will still have too many people in the city of Leavenworth for one House district. Put simply, no matter how you slice it, the responsibility to represent our city will have to be shared between at least two representatives.

Second, the city is already split between two House districts. House District 41, which I represent, currently includes north Leavenworth. House District 40, which is represented by Rep. David French, includes south Leavenworth. The line was drawn this way 10 years ago by the Kansas State Supreme Court to make House District 41 a “competitive district.” In violation of years of U.S. Supreme Court decisions and case law, the district was drawn to be evenly divided along party lines.

Third, these districts, as they are currently drawn, reduce the representation of minorities and economically disadvantaged voters by splitting east Leavenworth in half, diluting the minority vote. To fix this problem, I am advocating that all of east Leavenworth be placed in one district as one “community of interest,” the criteria that the U.S. Supreme Court tells us we must use to ensure that our redistricting process complies with the U.S. Constitution. This will magnify the voice of minority voters in east Leavenworth.

And finally, I am not the only one advocating that House District 41 be redrawn in this way. Ms. Edna Wagner from the Leavenworth chapter of the NAACP and the Richard Allen Cultural Center made a very similar argument about east vs. west Leavenworth in her testimony to the House and Senate Redistricting Committees when they visited Leavenworth for their listening tour on Aug. 13. Sherri Grogan, former chair of the Leavenworth County Democratic Party, made the exact same argument I am making in a meeting of the League of Women Voters on Sept. 18, a meeting that I attended and at which I first heard this idea. I am advocating this policy position because I have heard it repeatedly from the people of Leavenworth.

I hope (but seriously doubt) that the current chair of the Leavenworth County Democratic Party will write another letter to the Leavenworth Times, correcting the record and apologizing for impugning my motives. But more than that, I hope that he will stop politicizing a process that should be nonpartisan and reflect the will of the voters rather than Democrat frustration with their inability to win elections.