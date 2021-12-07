America could use more statesmen like Sen. Robert Dole

Ernest Evans

In his long and distinguished career in politics, Sen. Robert Dole exhibited the sort of traits and characteristics that are, unfortunately, all too rare among America’s contemporary political elites. Specifically, he understood that to get anything constructive accomplished in politics, you have to be willing to compromise.

Put differently, Sen. Dole understood a key aspect of the American republic. When the founders of our republic were setting up the new government in the late 18th century, they realized that in a country as diverse as the United States, it was essential that the government be designed to encourage compromise, that compromise was essential to keeping this very diverse nation together.

There are many examples of Sen. Dole’s willingness to compromise, but one that is particularly relevant in today’s atmosphere of racial polarization in the U.S. is his collaboration with Rep. Shirley Chisolm over the food stamp program. When Rep. Chisolm was first elected in 1968, she was the first Black woman ever elected to the U.S. Congress. Her outspoken ways ruffled the feathers of a lot of the more traditional and conservative members of the U.S. House, so they stuck back by appointing her to the Agricultural Committee – her district was 100% urban.

But Rep. Chisolm followed the philosophy that when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. She soon realized that the Agricultural Committee oversaw a program of great importance to her urban constituents, namely, the food stamp program. At the time that she was elected in 1968, this was a much smaller program than it is today. In 1968, there were only one million people on food stamps. Now there are several tens of millions on this program.

To get the needed expansion of this program, Rep. Chisolm teamed up with Sen. Dole. As a senator from one of the leading agricultural states in the U.S., Sen. Dole was always interested in finding new markets for the products of the state’s farmers, and he realized that expanding the food stamp program would do just that. So, working together, the two of them went a long way toward ensuring that in a land as plentiful as America that no one goes hungry.

In conclusion, a lot of people today ask me, as a professor of political science, what can be done to fix our broken political system. I can answer that in one sentence. Elect people like Robert Dole to the Congress who are interested in getting things done, not in posturing for the cameras.

Ernest Evans is a Leavenworth Times columnist.