Have we not learned anything of the perils of nation building?

Rich Kiper

On March 24, 2021, President Biden named Vice President Harris to address the root causes of immigration across our southern border.

On June 6, she went to Mexico and Guatemala and met with their two leaders. I give her credit for that.

Why, though, has she not visited Honduras and El Salvador when those two countries, plus Guatemala, known as the Northern Triangle, are the focus of her root cause responsibility?

Doesn’t common sense dictate that to understand the root causes of migration, one must actually visit the countries?

Surely, Democrats remember the June 8 NBC interview where Harris was asked about going to the border. She laughed and said she had never been to Europe either. Hundreds of thousands of people are crossing our border illegally and she laughs it off. Do Democrats think illegal crossings are funny?

On June 25, she traveled to what was touted as a visit to the border in El Paso, one of the least chaotic sites on the border. Why did she go to a place where 13,992 people had been encountered rather than the chaotic Rio Grande valley area with 45,324 illegal crossings? Do you think that might have looked really bad on TV?

In November, Harris went to France for five days. She spent two days to visit Mexico and Guatemala about a situation that even Biden finally referred to as a crisis. What does France have to do with the root causes of migration from the Northern Triangle?

President Trump reached a diplomatic agreement with those three countries regarding international law and asylum seekers. Biden rescinded the agreement. Mexico president Obrador stated that Biden’s actions have strengthened the drug cartels, leading to major spikes in human trafficking and floods of drugs. Biden is now discussing whether to re-implement the policy.

In July 2021, the National Security Council (NSC) released a document entitled “U.S. Strategy for Addressing the Root Causes of Migration in Central America.”

Harris wrote a cover message that included such points as needing to modernize our immigration process and to examine root causes such as “corruption, violence, trafficking, and poverty.”

She states that a U.S. Anticorruption Task Force of U.S. lawyers will investigate corruption in Guatemala. Really? Will those sovereign nations allow that?

The NSC document explains the “Desired End State as “A democratic, prosperous, and safe Central America, where people advance economically, live, work, and learn in safety and dignity, contribute to and benefit from the democratic process, have confidence in public institutions, and enjoy opportunities to create futures for themselves and their families at home.”

Out of 172 countries, Guatemala has the 14th highest rate of poverty; El Salvador the 50th; and Honduras the 63rd.

Since 2006, the U.S. has given over $1.6 billion to those countries. How much more will be needed to reach the “Desired End State?”

On page 8, the document provides five “Lines of Effort.” Anyone involved with counterinsurgency in Afghanistan will recognize similar “Lines of Operations” from Army Field Manual (FM) 3-24 “Counterinsurgency.”

Lines included in the NSC strategy document are civil security, democratic governance, addressing economic insecurity and inequality, as well as human rights, ending corruption and a free press.

Very similar to those are the Lines of Operations in the FM that include security, essential services, governance and economic development. Implementing those evolved into 20 years of unsuccessful nation building in Afghanistan.

The combined Department of Defense and Department of State could not fix that country. But Harris is going to determine the root causes of three countries and then turn them into transparent democracies?

Making that pipe dream a reality will require regime change to throw out the dictators. It will require an army, not of soldiers, but of bureaucrats, teachers, economists, businessmen, etc. How many years will that take and how much will it cost American taxpayers?

The Economist Intelligence Unit which publishes the Economist measures the state of democracy in 167 countries. It describes the Northern Triangle countries as “hybrid democracies,” meaning having “pronounced faults” that include “corruption, a non-independent judiciary, harassment of the media, and issues in the functioning of democracy.”

Since 1900, the U.S. had led 16 nation building efforts, including Afghanistan. Only four of those nations have established democracies.

Are Biden and Harris so full of hubris that they believe they can build nations which have a history of sordid governance?

Have we not learned anything of the perils of nation building?

What is VP Harris doing?

Rich Kiper is a Leavenworth Times columnist.