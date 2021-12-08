LETTER: Redistricting debate

Jeffrey Howards

To the editor:

On Dec. 3, Rep. Pat Proctor responded to my letter to the editor regarding redistricting. In typical Proctor fashion, he twists and turns the truth to match the lies he wants to tell. If Proctor had actually watched/read our testimony to the Redistricting Committee, he would have known that we proposed the ideal redistricting boundaries including nearly all of Leavenworth, but also proposed that if that was not possible due to population constraints, then the boundaries should be set along Muncie Road so that as much of the city as possible could be included in one district, including the minority heavy areas of east Leavenworth so that their voice and vote would not be split from the rest of the city. He has conveniently ignored this part in his attack.

His proposals that were sent to the committee were based on innuendos and opinions. Ours are based on facts derived from the 2020 Censes data.

In regard to Proctor and District 41 losing Fort Leavenworth, Proctor also seems to ignore the fact that a large portion of the population on the west side of the fort is already in District 42 and are not “his constituents.” Where is his concern over “marginalizing” those residents? Does the fact that they are not part of “colonel’s row” mean that they do not matter to our colonel?

Proctor accused me of “politicizing a process that should be nonpartisan.” Where was his concern about politicizing events when he was doing everything possible to make the nonpartisan school board and City Commission elections in Leavenworth and Lansing very partisan? And Lansing isn’t even in his district.

I stand by my statements. Rep. Proctor lies and twists the truth whenever it is to his advantage. Does he think we have forgotten all the lies he told about Camp Leavenworth or how the commissioners decided on a mask mandate? Anyone ever see a retraction and apology over those lies?

Any time a constituent disagrees with him on his official Facebook page and posts a statement opposing his views or posts facts in the face of his lies, he hides behind his “delete” and “block” keys on his Facebook page, immediately deleting the opposing comments and then blocking the constituent so that they cannot post again and are no longer a threat to his reputation.

He is afraid to let his followers hear or see the truth because just maybe when they are able to see through one lie they will begin to question all his lies. His influence over his followers will end when his ability to lie ends. Election year 2022 starts today.