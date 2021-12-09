LETTER: Climate change

Randolph Oberlin

To the editor:

Over the years the “experts” have warned about various disasters that were about to befall mankind if we didn’t do something to prevent or reverse climate change. All of the dire predictions are based on computer climate modeling which has never been right, ever. Remember Al Gore’s movie from 2007? All the polar ice caps were supposed to be gone by 2013. Funny how it has been five or six years for the world to end for the last 40 years as it becomes obvious the experts don’t know what they are talking about. I can hear all the sheep bleating in the background.

The sun drives the earth’s climate and nothing else has any significant impact.

If you are not familiar with the Milankovitch cycles, do an internet search and educate yourself. While you are at it, search on solar minimums. About140 million years ago, Kansas was under 2,000 feet of water as part of the great inland sea. There are marine fossils all over the Central Plains to prove it. Wonder how warm the planet was back then?

CO2 comprises barely 0.05% of the atmosphere and is essential for life on the planet. It is not a greenhouse gas in any significant way except in computers models. In our geological past, CO2 levels were five or six times higher at various times than they are today. Somehow the Earth didn’t over heat.

Maybe the physics have changed since then. Plants need a certain minimum concentration of CO2 for photosynthesis. If plants suffocate for lack of CO2 then we all really will die. Increased levels, even slightly, will spur increased plant life and food production. Commercial greenhouses pump CO2 into them (up to three times what is in the atmosphere) because it dramatically increases yields.

The planet in 30 years will look pretty much the way it does today. If you think China, India or Russia are going to kill their economies for some mythical social do-gooder idea, think again. Zero emissions sounds nice but is not doable in any practical way. Going “green” will be horribly polluting. Need to look at the life cycle of solar panels and windmills from extraction of raw materials, construction and disposal. The mining of rare earths is very polluting, but I guess if it all happens somewhere else it is fine.

Wonder how many barrels of oil go into the fabrication of the wind turbine blades? Wind turbines and solar panels only have a useful life of 20 to 25 years. After that they head for the land fill as nothing in them can be recycled.

I doubt that the vast majority of people would be willing to give up the benefits of modern society to go back to horse and buggy days based on some faulty computer model. Give up your cell phone anyone?

Plastics don’t grow in some mythical plastics tree rain forest. If we are really interested in “green” power generation we should be building nuclear power plants like crazy.

All of this is just hype. I will start to worry about climate change when Obama and Kerry sell their seashore mansions and move to a mountain top. Schools need to stop teaching unproven theories as fact. Take time to educate yourself and don’t be led by the nose to support solutions to problems that don’t exist.

Model developers can make the model do whatever they want it to do, especially to support an agenda. Parameters and relationships can be structured to make things happen in models that cannot happen in the real world. The sky is not falling and the natural forces that made ice ages come and go are still operating as they always have and always will.

It is all about destroying the free market system, politics and control by government bureaucrats. You can bet your next welfare check on it.

– Randolph Oberlin/Leavenworth