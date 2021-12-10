LETTER: Redistricting

Sherri Grogan

To the editor:

I am flattered by the shout out from Rep. Proctor. However, the statements about myself and Edna Wagner are, at best, very misleading. Rep. Proctor did a good job explaining how Leavenworth is too big for a single House district and that the process should be nonpartisan when we draw the final boundary. There are numerous opinions. And it is inherently controversial because the legislators tasked with drawing the maps and approving them have a vested interest in the outcome. Some states have an independent commission to make maps fair, but not Kansas, and that is our challenge.

There are going to be numerous options presented by community members and the Legislature. Each one will have pros and cons. We should use facts, i.e., Census and community data to ensure we are not splitting off the most economically challenged members of our community to a district who has different needs. For example, the needs of northeast Leavenworth are quite different than those in west Lansing.

Should all north Leavenworth be kept together, thus having an east-to-west boundary so there is a north and south district like it is today? Or should there be a north-south boundary which would split the eastern side of Leavenworth including the downtown area and include it with Lansing? Would this open the possibility for two north Leavenworth reps and leave Lansing underrepresented? We must think through all the pros and cons with each proposed map. There is no easy answer, but the fairest map should be created without regard to the politics of any party.

Now is a good time to let the legislative Redistricting Committees know what you think about this topic. They are accepting written comments via redistricting@klrd.ks.gov until Jan. 10, 2022. It is a simple process to submit comments. The best testimony provides details along with facts or reasons why you would like the map to look a certain way. See the Kansas Legislative Research Department website for more information.

– Sherri Grogan/Basehor