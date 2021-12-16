A family for those who can’t remember

Sandy Turner

When I could no longer make memories with dad, I was able to help him remember everything and everyone he loved in his life, even if just for a few moments.

I brought dad photo albums to his home and we’d often look through the pages, talking about our family. At times it was as though something would click and he’d recognize someone, but, just as quickly, he would forget. I’m not sure why I would get so irritated that he couldn’t remember anyone, because he was perfectly fine not knowing. Probably because I was there often, he’d point to my picture and say, “I like this one.” I’d always respond with, “Yes, me too. She’s a keeper.” And then he’d chuckle. I never knew if he was laughing because he thought I was making a joke or was thinking about the girl in the photo. Either way, it became a routine that we both enjoyed.

My sister and I, along with our kids and grandkids, took homemade Christmas cookies to share with dad and his “roommates” one year a couple of days before Christmas. It was a Sunday afternoon and nap time for many of them, although we found dad sitting at the kitchen table, just like he had done for so many years in his own home. He was excited to see me, and I was greeted with a hug and a kiss. He no longer remembered my name, or that I was his daughter, he just knew that he loved me and had no idea why.

The cookies were a hit, and even those who were snoozing seemed to wake instantly to receive the afternoon treat. I’m sure the staff didn’t appreciate the mess of red and green icing on everyone’s lips and hands, but they never complained as they passed out baby wipes. When the residents asked for seconds, I looked at the staff and they nodded in agreement.

I love the way grandkids can see past the disability or age of a person and treat them just like anyone else. It’s a gift we seem to lose as adults.

When we left, dad was again sitting at the table, but this time his sights were set on the leftover cookies on the counter. If there were to be a prize given to the person with the most icing on their clothes or face, I’m sure by the end of everyone’s nap time he was the winner.

My biggest fear when letting go of being dad’s caretaker was he would forget who I am. The first time he thought I was a visiting nurse, I left in tears. The saving grace was being able to see him so happy and content, surrounded by strangers, who he believed to be his family.

It was the most fun I’d ever had with the dozens of Christmas cookies we make every year. After this pandemic is over I’m suggesting we do it again, for one afternoon. We’ll be family for those who can’t remember.

Sandy Turner lives in Independence, Missouri. Email her at sandydownhome@hotmail.com