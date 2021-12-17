LETTER: Free speech

Jeff Howards

To the editor:

I am expressing my constitutional rights under the First Amendment and as a constituent of our duly elected House representative, Pat Proctor. You see, Proctor censors his official Facebook page and blocks any constituent who posts anything negative or in response to the lies he has repeatedly posted himself.

This greatly limits communication between constituents and our non-representing representative and also means that his loyal followers never get to see dissenting opinions or facts and they therefore become victims to the lies which are repeated over and over such as Camp Leavenworth and mask mandates.

As a result of this grossly truncated communication cycle, a local group has grown exponentially on Facebook dedicated to calling out Proctor’s lies and sharing truths and facts in response to his unethical actions. This group is open to anyone and Proctor is welcome too. Apparently he does monitor it as anyone else in Leavenworth is welcome to.

The administrator for that group just posted that he received the following threat: “You have been hereby advised to cease disparaging comments about campaigns of local legislators.”

The identity of the individual making the threat or which local legislators were being referenced was not made public but I can give you one hint. House representative maybe?

Censorship, blocking and now threats over use of our First Amendment rights? Just how deep does Proctor think he can dig this hole and still be able to climb out of it? Am I the only one who remembers the “Integrity Pledge” he took and posted in 2020? It’s obvious that he doesn’t.

Remember, 2022 starts today.