LETTER: Redistricting

Edna Wagner

To the editor:

As a longtime resident of Leavenworth and advocate of unity in our community, I want to correct the misinformation about my oral testimony at the redistricting hearing on Sept. 18 at the Riverfront Community Center. I have never supported or advocated for dividing Leavenworth by east vs. west. I strongly testified and support combining north and south Leavenworth.

“People who live in 66048 should be able to vote for a representative of 66048,” I said.

It is egregious to suggest redrawing district boundaries by east and west. Anyone advocating to redraw community boundaries by east and west can only be motivated by attempting to create a racial and economic divide among our community. The goal of redistricting should be to create districts of equal population based on the constitution, law and communities of interest.

– Edna Wagner