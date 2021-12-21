A salute to a Special Forces chapter member

Rich Kiper

Since 1992 on the third Saturday in December, people across America have placed wreaths at national and state cemeteries to honor veterans, their spouses and their minor children who are buried in those cemeteries.

On Dec. 18, people from the Leavenworth area joined together to place wreaths at the Leavenworth National Cemetery and Fort Leavenworth Cemetery.

One can stand on the grounds of each cemetery and see the beauty of the green wreaths with red bows resting upon the white granite or marble headstones.

Members of Special Forces Association Chapter 29 this year honored chapter member Master Sgt. William T. “Bill” Thompson by laying a wreath on his grave at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Thompson died Dec. 28, 2017.

Thompson had an extraordinary military career during World War II.

At the outbreak of the war, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. He then answered a call for volunteers for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS). Because he was fluent in French and German, as well as being proficient with Army radios, he was assigned to Operation Jedburgh.

Jedburgh teams consisted of British and American soldiers who joined to create a force that would parachute into Nazi-held areas to organize and arm the resistance, known as the Marquis. Jedburgh teams also gathered intelligence and conducted sabotage operations.

Teams consisted of a commander, an executive officer and a radio operator. After training in Maryland and England, Thompson was assigned to a team code named Novacaine.

On the night of Aug. 6-7, 1944, Novacaine parachuted into France and linked up with the Marquis. After two such missions, Thompson was ordered back to the U.S. On May 17, 1945, he was assigned to team Alpaca with the mission to link up with Chinese forces behind Japanese lines.

He traveled by foot, sampan and train to link up with the Chinese guerilla units.

In one memorable battle, the American and Chinese units were fighting a strong Japanese force. For 36 hours, Thompson used the radio to direct air strikes on the Japanese and to provide intelligence to OSS headquarters.

During his time in the Army, he received two Bronze Stars, the French Croix de Guerre with Silver Star for having fought with the allies against the Germans and the Chinese Special Breast Order of Yun Hui, which was the highest award given to foreigners for bravery.

After the war, Thompson earned a music degree at Kent State University, was a band director in Michigan and manager of several Chambers of Commerce in Texas. He then became the director of the Leavenworth, Kansas, Chamber of Commerce and of the Leavenworth chapter of the American Red Cross.

He also served on the Leavenworth Public Library board, the Leavenworth Board of Planning and Zoning and as an elder in the First Christian Church of Leavenworth.

Our Special Forces chapter laid the wreath because Thompson twice served on OSS Jedburgh teams with then Lt. Aaron Bank, who is known as the father of U.S. Special Forces. U.S. Army Special Forces traces its lineage to the OSS. A few of us were fortunate to meet Col. Bank before he died in 2004.

Some of us had the privilege of calling “Bill” a friend. He was a link between Special Forces of today and the “Jeds” of yesteryear.

Master Sgt. William T. “Bill” Thompson was an American soldier who did extraordinary things and lived among us here in Leavenworth. It was a privilege to know him.

We in Special Forces Chapter 29 salute him.

Rich Kiper is a Leavenworth Times columnist.