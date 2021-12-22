Life: The greatest gift from God

Rich Kiper

Some of us may remember the “Alvin and the Chipmunks” song “Christmas, Christmas time is near. Time for toys and time for cheer.”

A Gallup poll found that 93% of Americans celebrate Christmas. Of those, 35% claim to be “strongly religious.” Another 32% claim to be “somewhat religious,” and 26% “do not celebrate.”

Actually, that latter group does celebrate the date as a cultural event – decorating trees, presents, gathering with family, but nothing touching on religion. It is just another few days off from work. “Time for toys and time for cheer.”

But for Protestants (50%) and Catholics (37%), it is a profoundly significant day.

Yes, we decorate our homes, put up a Christmas tree, give gifts, often go to church on Christmas Eve, and maybe even take a drink or two of egg nog. But most important is that it is a time to celebrate the receipt of a gift that everyone on this planet has received. It is a gift that only God can give. It is the gift of life. No one came from a big bang, or random chance or some evolutionary event that bestows life on a baby in its mother’s womb. Not yet has science been able to clone a human being.

Since the 1973 Roe v. Wade, decision, 62,502,904 gifts from God have been dismembered, poisoned by pills or killed by a saline solution.

Those of us who followed the recent Supreme Court hearing heard the debates about viability and how science was changing the point when a baby can live on its own outside the womb. It was interesting that the hearing was only 24 days before Christmas, the day when gifts are unwrapped and faces light up with joy.

But since Roe, 62,502,904 gifts have been relegated to the crematorium.

The pro-choice lawyer chose her words carefully regarding the product that was growing inside a mother. The word “fetus” was used. The word “baby” was not to be uttered. That lawyer, however, twice slipped up and referred to the baby as a baby. She was advocating for the legal right to destroy what she herself called a baby.

Justice Sonya Sotomayor, a staunch supporter of Roe v. Wade, asked: “Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts? I don’t see how it is possible.”

Stench? This justice is too blind to understand that the stench emanates from the Supreme Court justices who codified Roe v. Wade and those who have ruled to uphold it.

The stench is that of the bodies of 62,502,904 who were growing in their mother’s womb but were judged to have no right to life.

Over 600,000 babies are aborted each year. There are people praying for a baby, but they are not available because only 4% of birth mothers place their babies for adoption, while 96% abort them. Only 4% are given the gift of life.

Only 4% are given the gift of seeing a sunrise and sunset. Only 4% are given the gift of being held in their parents’ arms. Only 4% are given the gift of loving and being loved. Only 4% are given the gift of decorating a Christmas tree and having “time for toys and time for cheer.” Only 4% get to play soccer, or football or baseball. Only 4% are given the gift of being adopted. An estimated one to two million people wanting to adopt do not get the gift of a child.

As the grandfather of three adopted newborn babies of three different ethnicities, I see those three as not only gifts to their parents, but also to our entire family. I get to watch those kids at their athletic games, at their playing and sometimes fighting with each other, and I get to sit with them in church. I experience the incredible joy of holding them in my arms.

They are magnificent, wonderful, beautiful gifts of life from God.

When will our nation pray and repent and restore the right to life as God’s greatest gift?

Rich Kiper is a Leavenworth Times columnist.