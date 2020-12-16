Wrestling: Bobcats hang on to down Pioneers in dual

Despite carrying a short-handed team, Basehor-Linwood wrestling defeated Leavenworth in a dual 42-36 Tuesday at Leavenworth High School.

The Pioneers secured wins in the first five matches of the night to take a 24-0 lead. Julian Long defeated Evan Vielhauer by a 7-0 decision in the 106-pound class to open the night. Joshua Kominski pinned Hudson Strahm in 3:53 in the 113-pound class.

David Drake won his match in the 126-pound class against Alex Smith-Mendez by fall in 3:13.

Caleb Debeltz closed out the Pioneers’ opening streak with a 5-1 decision win against Xavier Smith-Mendez in the 132-pound class.

Basehor got on the board in the 138-pound class when Cohen Suchy defeated Shawn Sumter by pin in 2:21.

Aiden Baker kept the Bobcats’ momentum rolling with a win in the 145-pound class against Shy’ron McMurray by fall in 41 seconds. Tyler Elven got Basehor back within six points in the 152-pound class defeating Xavior Davis by fall in 54 seconds.

Tristan Mercado (160) and Archer Swienton (182) added wins for Leavenworth to give the Pioneers a 36-30 lead. Basehor pulled ahead with three straight wins to close the dual from Tanner Parrish (195), Sam Hicks (220) and Zane Kincaid (285).

Both the Bobcats and the Pioneers will be in action this weekend at the Lee’s Summit High School Holiday Tournament. Matches are scheduled to be held Friday and Saturday at Lee’s Summit High School.