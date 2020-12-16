Hoops roundup: Leavenworth’s Jones joins 1,000-point club

Leavenworth girl’s basketball senior guard Aleshia Jones reached a career milestone in Tuesday’s loss to Shawnee Mission Northwest when she scored her 1,000th point as a Lady Pioneer.

The milestone came despite a 71-28 loss to the Lady Cougars that dropped Leavenworth to 1-4. Jones scored six points in the game. Junior Kaylee McLain led the Lady Pioneers with 10 points in the loss. Leavenworth returns to action after the new year to face Turner on Jan. 8. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Turner High School.

Lions stay unbeaten

After cracking the top 10 of the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association 5A rankings, No. 10 Lansing boy’s basketball moved to 4-0 with a 60-52 defeat of Shawnee Mission North on the road Tuesday.

Peyton Basler led all scorers with 23 points.

The Lions are on the road again to face No. 2 Basehor-Linwood (3-1) Friday. Tip is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

In other action

Pleasant Ridge boy’s basketball moved to 4-0 with a 48-42 road win against Jefferson County North Tuesday. The Rams were led by senior guard Connor Gibson with 13 points. Mason Hawk had 12 and Walker Adams added nine.

The Lady Rams fell to 0-4 with a 34-28 loss to Jefferson County North Tuesday. Audrey Barnes led Pleasant Ridge with nine points.

Pleasant Ridge is back in action Friday against Valley Falls on the road. The girls are scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.