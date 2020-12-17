Hoops preview: Bobcats, Lions face off in 5A top-10 matchup

Two local high school basketball teams ranked in the 5A top 10 meet Friday as No. 2 Basehor-Linwood (3-1) hosts No. 10 Lansing (3-0).

Basehor prevailed in both of last season’s United Kansas Conference games with Lansing by scores of 69-47 and 71-39.

The Bobcats opened the season with a home win against Piper before competing in the Liberty North Invitational Tournament.

After dropping their semifinal game to Liberty (Mo.), the Bobcats bounced back to take third place with a win against Liberty North (Mo.).

Lansing picked up two wins at home to open the season against De Soto and Spring Hill, followed by a road win against Shawnee Mission North Tuesday.

Lansing’s senior trio of Jake Jackson, Malik Benson and Peyton Basler are each averaging 13 points a game.

The Bobcats are led by junior guard Jordan Brown who is averaging nearly 30 points per game after scoring 42 against Liberty North.

Junior Carter Bergman has been a double-digit scorer for the Bobcats as well.

Tip is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on the NFHS Network.

In other action

Leavenworth boy’s basketball (1-3) returns home Friday following its participation in the Carthage Invitational Tournament last weekend in Carthage, Missouri.

The Pioneers are scheduled to host St. Joseph Central (Mo.). Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcasted on the NFHS Network.

Lansing girl’s hoops moves to 2-0

No. 8 Lansing girl’s basketball picked up its second win of the season Wednesday with a 50-32 defeat of Shawnee Mission North on the road.

The Lady Lions are back on the road Friday to face Basehor-Linwood. Tip is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

The game will be broadcasted on the NFHS Network.