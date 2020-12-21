Bergman sends Bobcats past Lions with game-winning three

No. 10 Lansing boy’s basketball took its first loss of the season Friday in a thrilling 73-71 defeat to No. 2 Basehor-Linwood at Basehor-Linwood High School.

The Lions (3-1) trailed by double-digits in the first half, before nearly taking a double-digit lead in the third quarter and answered almost everything the Bobcats (4-1) threw at them in a game that came down to the final shot.

Junior guard Carter Bergman opened the scoring but Lansing got back-to-back buckets from senior guard Jake Jackson and Malik Benson to lead 4-2. Junior guard Jordan Brown completed a four-point play to put Basehor ahead 6-4 and sparked a 12-3 run. Lansing responded with a 7-0 run to end the first quarter in a 14-14 tie.

The teams traded shots to start the second quarter as Lansing got points from Joren Remington, Caden Crawford, Trevor Couch and Braeden Howard. The Bobcats outscored the Lions 11-5 down the stretch in the second quarter to close out the half with a 32-25 lead.

Chandler Miller got Basehor on the board first in the second half but the Lions went on a 14-5 run, fueled by six points from Remington to tie the game at 39-39. Jackson took over for Lansing, scoring the team’s final 11 points in the third quarter to give the Lions a 54-47 lead going into the final quarter.

Remington opened the fourth-quarter scoring to push Lansing’s lead to 56-47. Brown got back-to-back buckets but Lions’ senior Peyton Basler responded with two jump shots to give Lansing a 61-52 lead.

Bergman pulled the Bobcats within four points, then Brown got the game within one possession at 63-60. Following a make from Jackson, Brown knocked down another three-pointer, then tied the game at 65-65 with a layup. Jackson Herbel and Brown hit a trio of free throws to build a 68-65 lead.

Lansing reclaimed the lead when Jackson scored six consecutive points to give the Lions a 71-70 advantage with less than 10 seconds left.

Brown carried the Bobcats final possession down the court and drove the lane in the final seconds before kicking it out to Herbel, who found Bergman open on the wing to knock down the game-winning three-pointer with less than a second remaining.

Brown led all scorers with 32 points followed by Bergman and Trevor McBride with 14. Lansing was led by Jackson with 28 points followed by Remington with 14.