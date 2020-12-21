Lions wrestlers win three first-place medals to close out semester

Three Lansing wrestlers reached the championship match in their weight classes and all three came out on top Saturday in the Randy Starcher Memorial Tournament Saturday at Tonganoxie High School.

Camden Maestas (132), Jacob McLain (170) and Marcus Hester (285) were the first-place finishers for the Lions who placed fourth out of eight teams with 108 total points.

Maestas defeated Platte County’s Hunter Burge by a 9-2 decision in his championship match to improve to 12-1 on the season. McLain’s individual record also moved to 12-1 as he defeated Platte County’s Blaine Keuhn by fall in two minutes. Hester’s win came in 11 seconds as he pinned Shawnee Heights’ Dawson Campbell to move to 5-6.

Justin Shields took second place in the 113-pound class, falling to Tonganoxie’s Braeden Moore by fall in 2:41.

Nova Jones finished sixth-place in the 138-pound class.

In the 152-pound class, Luciano Riggi took fourth place, falling to Eudora’s Will Schreiner by fall in 1:54.

Tyler Henson earned a fifth-place finish in the 160-pound class, defeating Piper’s Caton Lanter by fall in 55 seconds.

Andrew Shields took fourth place in the 195-pound class after losing to Platte County’s Jaydon Wells by fall in 32 seconds.

The Lions are scheduled to return to the mat January 9 at Seaman High School.

Pioneers, Bobcats compete at Lee’s Summit

Basehor-Linwood and Leavenworth wrestling traveled to Lee’s Summit High School Saturday to compete with 17 other teams in the Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament.

The Bobcats put up a total of 205 points to finish 11th while the Pioneers scored 184 points and finished 15th.

Leavenworth’s Julian Long took fifth place in the 106-pound class, defeating Staley’s Craig Omozeje by fall in 3:55.

Basehor’s Cohen Suchy defeated Oak Park’s Kael Davis by a 7-0 decision to take fifth place in the 138-pound class. Leavenworth’s Shawn Sumter fell to Centerville’s Jax Mosley in the seventh-place match to take eighth.

In the 145-pound class, Aiden Baker earned a sixth-place finish for the Bobcats.

Tyler Elven gave Basehor a boost in the 152-pound class, finishing fifth and defeating Seckman’s Cain Frey by a 15-4 major decision.

Leavenworth’s Tristan Mercado picked up a seventh-place finish in the 160-pound class, defeating Oak Park’s Karl Knaak by a 9-3 decision in his final match.

Basehor’s Tanner Parrish finished fourth in the 195-pound class, falling to Seaman’s Jaxon Thomas in the third-place match by fall.

Zane Kincaid rounded out the Bobcats’ finishers, taking third place in the 285-pound class, defeating Blue Springs’ Brock Sullivan by an 8-4 decision.

The Pioneers are scheduled to return to competition Jan. 9 at Louisburg High School. The Bobcats are scheduled to compete at Seaman High School on Jan. 9.

Girls wrestlers compete at Leavenworth

Leavenworth High School hosted its girls and junior varsity holiday tournament Saturday at Leavenworth High School.

Shawnee Heights ran away with the team scores, putting up 133 total points to take first place. Basehor-Linwood finished in second with 59 points, followed by Lansing with 58. Leavenworth took sixth place with 23 points.

Basehor’s Olivia O’Donnell took first place in the 109-pound class, improving to 8-0 overall on the season.

Jill Wallace added a second-place finish for the Bobcats in the 138-pound class, bouncing back from an opening-round loss to win three straight matches.

Basehor’s Cadence Christenson earned a first-place finish in the 143-pound class, followed by Lansing’s Abby Busch and Lauren Hooser.

Leavenworth’s Jacqueline Goodman took second in the 155-pound class, followed by Basehor’s Avery Craig in third.

Leavenworth’s Hannah Jackson moved to 9-0 overall, taking first place in the 170-pound class. Basehor’s Mandy Wilson took second, followed by Lansing’s Kathryn Leger and Kennedy Miller in fourth and fifth.

Lansing’s Whitney Aseyo defeated Basehor’s Laney Sams in the 235-pound class to take first place.