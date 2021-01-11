Wrestling roundup: Bobcat wrestlers down Lansing to open new year

The winter high school athletic season resumed over the weekend highlighted by a rivalry match on the wrestling mat Saturday between Basehor-Linwood and Lansing.

The Bobcats and Lions met at the Seaman COVID Quad at Seaman High School in Topeka where Basehor-Linwood came away with a 48-27 win.

The Bobcats took an early 6-0 lead off a forfeit in the 106-pound class but Justin Shields pulled the Lions into a tie in the 113-pound class defeating Hudson Strahm by fall in 1:25.

In the 120-pound class, Basehor picked up another forfeit win, followed by a win in the 126-pound class by Alex Smith-Mendez against Vincente Scilleri by an 11-8 decision to lead 15-6.

Camden Maestas got the Lions back on the board in the 132-pound class defeating Connor McMillen by a 4-1 decision.

The Bobcats scored quick back-to-back wins as Cohen Suchy defeated Nova Jones by fall in 37 seconds in the 138-pound class, followed by the 145-pound class where Aiden Baker won over Hayden Jordan by fall in 34 seconds to lead 27-9.

Tyler Elven made it three straight for Basehor in the 152-pound class with a win against Luciano Riggi by fall in 2:58.

In the 160-pound class, Tyler Henson defeated Logan Plum by fall in 1:10 to end Lansing’s scoring drought.

Jacob McLain notched a forfeit win for Lansing in the 170-pound class to make the score 33-21.

The Bobcats got back on track in the 182-pound class as Tanner Parish defeated Caden Baragary by a 6-1 decision.

Lansing responded in the 195-pound class as Andrew Shields scored a win by fall in 47 seconds against Sam Hicks.

The Bobcats took the final two bouts of the match as Emanuel Vazquez defeated Andru Gnuthake by fall in 4:40 in the 220-pound class and Zane Kincaid pinned Marcus Hester in 2:05 in the 285-pound class.

Basehor-Linwood finished the day 3-0 in dual matches with a 56-21 win against Hays and a 60-24 defeat of Seaman.

Lansing defeated Seaman 51-24 and Hays 37-33 to finish 2-1.

Basehor-Linwood is scheduled to host nine other teams, including Lansing, Saturday for the Bobcat Classic Duals. Mat action is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Lady Bobcats go 3-0 at Seaman

Basehor-Linwood girl’s wrestling opened 2021 with an undefeated team effort Saturday in the Seaman COVID Quad at Seaman High School.

Narissa Hampton (101), Olivia O’Donnell (109), Molly Dunnington (126) and Jill Wallace (138) all went undefeated for the Lady Bobcats and were named to the All-Tournament team. Dunnington was also named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Pioneers compete at Louisburg

Leavenworth boy’s wrestling competed at the Louisburg Wildcat Wrestling Duals Saturday and went 1-4.

The Pioneers fell to Anderson County, Piper, Eudora and Girard while defeating Royal Valley 36-30.

David Drake (126) and Tristan Mercado (160) both went undefeated on the day finishing 5-0. Joshua Kominski (113) and Shawn Sumter (138) were the Pioneers’ next best finishers at 3-1.

The Pioneers are back in action Saturday at the 58th Newton Tournament of Champions at Newton High School.