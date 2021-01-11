Hoops roundup: Lions beat Shawnee Heights, Leavenworth sweeps Turner

Lansing boy’s basketball improved to 4-1 Friday with a 64-51 win against Shawnee Heights at Lansing High School.

The Lions outscored the Thunderbirds 46-20 in the first half, shooting nearly 46% from the field while holding Heights to a 34% shooting mark.

Junior forward Caden Crawford led all scorers with 15 points while grabbing 10 rebounds to notch a double-double. Senior guard Peyton Basler scored 11 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Senior guard Jake Jackson and junior guard Joren Remington each scored 10 points. The Lions are scheduled to host Basehor-Linwood (3-2) Tuesday. Tip is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The game will be streamed on the NFHS Network.

Lady Lions stay unbeaten

Lansing girl’s basketball moved to 3-0 Friday with 55-43 win against Shawnee Heights at home.

Junior forward Kamryn Farris led all scorers with 19 points, followed by junior guard Caitlin Bishop and sophomore guard Skylar Weaver with 12 points each. The Lady Lions are scheduled to host Basehor-Linwood (1-3) Tuesday. Tip is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. The game will be streamed on the NFHS Network.

Leavenworth sweeps Bears

Leavenworth High School’s boy’s and girl’s basketball teams traveled to Turner High School Friday to open its 2021 schedule and came out with two wins.

The Lady Pioneers improved to 2-4 with their 55-9 win. Senior guard Aleshia Jones led all scorers with 13 points. Kaylee McLain put up nine points followed by Sedona Posch and Monece Thomas with eight each.

The boys defeated Turner 78-33, also improving to 2-4. Tyrese Cannon led all scorers with 29 points and also added seven steals. JaiKaun Darthard added 12 points and six rebounds. Jalen Vaughn scored eight points.

Leavenworth is scheduled to host Shawnee Heights Tuesday. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m. Both games will be streamed on the NFHS Network.

Basehor-Linwood falls to De Soto

Basehor-Linwood hosted De Soto in both boy’s and girl’s basketball action Friday and the Wildcats came away with wins in both games.

The Lady Bobcats fell by a score of 49-42 to move to 2-4 on the season.

Adell Gore led the Lady Bobcats with 17 points. She was joined by Isabel Sibert – who had 10 points – as the only scorers in double digits.

The boys were defeated by De Soto 61-52 to fall to 4-2 on the season. Jordan Brown led all scorers with 23 points. Carter Bergman scored 14 points on four 3-pointers.

Basehor-Linwood is scheduled to face Lansing on the road Tuesday. In the boy’s previous matchup Dec. 18, the Bobcats escaped with a 73-71 win on a game-winning shot from Bergman. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15. Both games will be streamed on the NFHS Network.