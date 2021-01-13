Local hoops: Lady Lions hold off comeback to stay unbeaten

A barrage of 3-pointers from Lansing junior guard Caitlin Bishop fueled the Lady Lions’ fourth straight win against Basehor-Linwood 51-39 Tuesday at home.

The Lady Lions improved to 4-0 and are also 2-0 in United Kansas Conference matchups.

The Lady Bobcats (2-4) opened the scoring with Isabel Sibert scoring inside. Trailing 5-4, Bishop knocked down her first long-range shot of the game, followed by another from sophomore guard Skylar Weaver.

Basehor senior guard Addison Pennegar hit two straight 3-pointers to pull the Lady Bobcats within two at 10-8 but Bishop and junior forward Mackenzie Manthe reeled off eight straight points to end the first quarter leading 20-8.

The Lady Lions continued their scoring run into the second quarter as juniors McKenzie Moburg and Kamryn Farris got into the scoring column. Basehor scored just one point in the second frame and trailed 32-9 at halftime.

Lansing maintained a 20-point lead for nearly all of the third quarter but Basehor started to show life as senior guards Sarah Lawless and Adell Gore put up 14 points to trail 44-17 going into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Bobcats opened the final frame on a 9-0 run to reduce the Lansing lead to single digits at 44-36. Lansing was able to stave off the comeback attempt and sealed their fourth straight win.

Bishop led all scorers with 20 points while Manthe finished with 10.

Lansing is scheduled to face De Soto Friday at home. Tip is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

Basehor-Linwood will face Leavenworth on the road Friday. Tip is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

Bobcats avoid second straight loss

After trailing for much of the game, Basehor-Linwood boy’s basketball (4-2) mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Lansing 48-42 Tuesday at Lansing High School.

The first quarter saw both teams go back and forth before junior guard Joren Remington put the Lions (4-2) ahead 15-12 with a 3-pointer to end the first quarter.

Lansing attempted to pull ahead early in the second but the Bobcats came back to tie the game at 17-17. Lansing senior guards Malik Benson and Peyton Basler kept the Lions ahead but the Bobcats pulled within three off a long-range shot from Aidan Ford to trail 23-20 at halftime.

The back and forth continued in the third quarter before Lansing pulled ahead again late in the frame. Leading 33-30, Basler found Benson for an alley-oop and drew a foul to give Lansing its largest lead of the game at 36-30. The Bobcats stayed in it and cut the lead to four at 37-33 going into the fourth quarter.

Chandler Miller got the scoring started for Basehor before junior guard Jordan Brown knocked down his first 3-pointer to give the Bobcats their first lead since the opening minutes at 38-37.The Bobcats would turn that opening spurt into an 11-0 run that flipped the game and gave them a 46-37 lead. Lansing was unable to respond to the burst of energy and mustered just five points in the fourth quarter.

Brown led all scorers with 15 points while grabbing six rebounds.

Lansing junior Caden Crawford was the only other scorer in double digits with 12 points.

The Lions return to action Friday to host De Soto. Tip is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

The Bobcats will be on the road to face Leavenworth. Tip is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

In other action

Leavenworth boy’s basketball fell to Shawnee Heights 63-51 Tuesday. The Pioneers are 2-5 on the season. Junior guard Tyrese Cannon led the Pioneers with 25 points. Senior guard Jeremiah Walltower scored nine points while grabbing eight rebounds.

Leavenworth girl’s basketball was defeated by Shawnee Heights 52-36 Tuesday. The Lady Pioneers are 2-5 on the season. Senior guard Aleshia Jones led the Lady Pioneers with 21 points.

Leavenworth is scheduled to host Basehor-Linwood Friday. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS: SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 63, LEAVENWORTH 51

Shawnee Heights;12;17;14;20;—;63

Leavenworth;12;7;16;16;—;51

Shawnee Heights (2-2, 1-1) — Pewe 5 0-0 11, Harrison 5 5-7 17, Sanders 0 2-4 2, Dodge 1 0-0 2, Showalter 0 0-0 0, Jones 1 3-4 5, Beier 0 0-0 0, Rantz 5 0-1 12, Davis 5 2-5 12, Malcom 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 12-21 63.

Leavenworth (1-1, 1-3) — Darthard 1 0-2 3, Vaughn 3 0-0 6, Wilcox 1 0-0 2, Chatman 0 0-0 0, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Wallhauer 3 3-4 9, Cannon 9 3-3 25, Bennett 2 0-4 4. Totals 20 6-13 51.

3-point goals — Heights 5 (Harrison 2, Rantz 2, Pewe); Leavenworth 5 (Cannon 4, Darthard). Total fouls — Heights 12, Leavenworth 18. Fouled out — Leavenworth: Darthard.

GIRLS: SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 51, LEAVENWORTH 34

Shawnee Heights;10;11;13;17;—;51

Leavenworth;8;6;8;12;—;34

Shawnee Heights (2-3, 1-1) — Showalter 5 2-2 13, Brown 3 3-5 9, Burghart 4 8-10 16, Manrose 0 0-0 0, Hawkins 1 4-9 6, Canday 1 1-2 3, Fleischer 1 0-0 2, Oczko 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 18-29 51.

Leavenworth (2-5, 1-1) — Jones 5 8-10 19, Posch 1 6-8 9, McLain 0 2-2 2, DeLeon 0 0-0 0, Gardner 0 0-0 0, Thomas 2 0-2 4, Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 16-22 34.

3-point goals — Heights 1 (Showalter); Leavenworth 2 (Jones, Posch). Total fouls — Heights 17, Leavenworth 19. Fouled out — Leavenworth: Jones.