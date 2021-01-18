Hoops roundup: Lansing sweeps De Soto, Lady Pioneers win in OT

Lansing girl’s basketball improved to 5-0 Friday with a 39-31 win against a feisty De Soto team behind 18 points from junior Mackenzie Manthe.

The Lady Lions also got 10 points from junior forward Kamryn Farris.

The Lady Lions are scheduled to face Blue Valley Southwest Tuesday on the road. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on the NFHS Network.

The boys moved to 5-2 later in the evening, defeating the Wildcats 57-41.

The Lions opened a 9-2 lead early in the game behind baskets from juniors Caden Crawford and Joren Remington. Crawford pushed the Lansing lead to 10 with five-straight points but the Wildcats knocked down a three-pointer to end the first quarter down 17-10.

De Soto opened the second frame with an 8-3 run to tie the game at 20-20 but the Lions pulled back ahead following back-to-back scores from senior guard Peyton Basler. The Wildcats retaliated and pulled within one point to go into halftime down 26-25.

Lansing came out of the locker room and quickly built a double-digit lead behind senior guards Malik Benson and Jake Jackson. The Wildcats cut the lead to single digits toward the end of the third quarter but Remington scored to give Lansing a 44-33 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats were never able to get within single digits again as Basler and Benson 12 of the Lions’ fourth-quarter points to seal the win.

Benson led all scorers with 14 points. Remington added 13 points while Basler had 11. Crawford and Jackson each finished with nine points.

Lansing is scheduled to compete in the Topeka Invitational Tournament beginning Thursday. The Lions’ first-round matchup is against Topeka High is scheduled for 6 p.m.

In other action

Leavenworth girl’s basketball (3-4) picked up its third win of the season with a 53-52 defeat of Basehor-Linwood in overtime Friday at Leavenworth High School.

Lady Pioneer’s senior guard Aleshia Jones led all scorers with 24 points followed by Brandi Gardner with 13. The Lady Pioneers are scheduled to return to action Friday to host Mill Valley. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on the NFHS Network.

Basehor-Linwood boy’s basketball defeated Leavenworth (2-5) 70-43 Friday to improve to 5-2.

The Pioneers are scheduled to compete in the 50th C.W. Stessman Tournament at Liberty High School beginning Tuesday. Their first-round matchup against Liberty High School (Mo.) is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Bobcat Invitational starts Monday

Basehor-Linwood High School will host varsity basketball tournaments on both the boy’s and girl’s sides. The boys begin Monday with the Bobcats scheduled to face St. Joseph Central. Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The girls are set to begin on Tuesday with the Lady Bobcats opening against Olathe North. Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. All games will be streamed on the NFHS Network.

Rams move to 9-0

Pleasant Ridge boy’s basketball (9-0) remained undefeated with a 51-31 win against Atchison County Saturday. Senior guard Connor Gibson led all scorers with 16 points. Junior guard Walker Adams scored 11 points.

The Lady Rams fell to 1-6 with a 55-25 loss to Atchison County. Gabbriella Watkins led the Lady Rams with 11 points.

ATCHISON COUNTY 55, PLEASANT RIDGE GIRLS 25

Pleasant Ridge;7;5;9;4;—;25

Atchison County;17;18;14;6;—;55

Pleasant Ridge — Schwinn 2 2-3 6, McEvoy 0 0-2 0, Watkins 3 (3) 2-3 11, Barnes 1 2-5 4, Jackson 1 0-0 2, K. Heim 0 0-1 0, Langley 1 0-4 2.

Atchison County — Caplinger 1 (1) 4-4 7, Schletzbaum 5 6-7 16, Nitz 4 (3) 4-5 15, Wallisch 6 1-2 13, Pantle 2 0-0 4.

PLEASANT RIDGE BOYS 51, ATCHISON COUNTY 31

Pleasant Ridge;18;7;15;11;—;51

Atchison County;9;8;8;6;—;31

Pleasant Ridge — Wohlgemuth 3 (1) 1-1 9, Adams 4 (3) 0-0 11, Stuts 2 0-0 4, Gibson 5 (4) 2-2 16, Johnston 3 (1) 0-0 7, Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Hawk 1 0-0 2.

Atchison County — Ca. Miller 0 1-2 1, Courter 4 1-2 9, Worley 1 0-0 2, Mullins 1 0-0 2, Myers 2 4-5 8, Lott 1 0-0 2, Wilson 3 (1) 0-0 7.