Bobcats run past Central for opening-round win

Basehor-Linwood boy’s basketball had no trouble running its offense Monday night as the Bobcats (6-2) routed St. Joseph Central (Mo.) 64-40 in the opening round of the Bobcat Invitational at Basehor-Linwood High School.

Both teams matched each other in the opening minutes as Bobcat junior Ty Hofer scored the team’s first five points. Tied at 5-5, Basehor found its rhythm on the offensive end, reeling off nine straight points to lead 14-8 after one quarter.

Junior guard Carter Bergman opened the second-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer to start a 7-0 run. The Bobcats continued to have their way in both transition and half-court offense as well as holding the Indians to just six second-quarter points on the defensive end. Junior guard Jordan Brown and Trevor McBride got in on the scoring to give the Bobcats a 34-14 lead at halftime.

The Bobcats continued to hold a 20-point lead throughout the second half and advanced to a second-round matchup with Piper Wednesday.

Brown led all scorers with 19 points. Hofer scored 13 while Bergman added nine and McBride with seven.

The Pirates won their first-round matchup against Raytown South (Mo.) 74-46 Monday. The Bobcats and Pirates opened the season against each other Dec. 7 with Basehor coming out on top 64-46. The winner of the semifinal matchup will play the winner of Blue Valley Northwest and Olathe West in the championship game.

Tip between the Bobcats and Pirates is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be streamed on the NFHS Network.