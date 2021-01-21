Brown’s OT buzzer-beater sends Bobcats to championship game

Jordan Brown continued his breakout season for Basehor-Linwood Wednesday as the junior knocked down a half-court shot at the buzzer to beat Piper 67-65 in overtime in the semifinals of the Bobcat Invitational.

The rematch between the Bobcats (7-2) and Pirates was drastically different from the last – that went in Basehor’s favor 64-46 – as both teams erased deficits of at least nine points to make a competitive game.

Senior forward Adam Peterson opened the scoring for the Bobcats but the Pirates quickly put six points on the board to lead 6-2.

Junior Chandler Miller got back-to-back baskets to tie the game at 8-8 before Piper added two quick baskets to lead 12-8.

Junior Aiden Ford knocked down a 3-pointer for Basehor to cut the deficit to 12-11 after the first quarter.

The Pirates came out firing in the second frame, quickly scoring six points before Brown ended the run with a mid-range jump shot. Soon after, Brown picked up a technical foul, giving the Pirates the necessary momentum to build a 24-13 lead.

The Piper lead reached double digits briefly before the Bobcats started to mount a run behind scores from Brown and Miller. Junior guard Trevor McBride caught fire in the waning minutes of the half, knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers, as the Bobcats trailed 32-28 at intermission.

McBride stayed hot at the open of the third quarter, knocking down his third and fourth 3-pointers of the game to give the Bobcats their first lead since it was 2-1 in the opening minutes of the game.

Minutes later, tied at 40-40, the Bobcats reeled off nine consecutive points to lead 49-41 going into the fourth quarter.

Piper pulled within two points early in the fourth quarter but the Bobcats pulled back ahead by six after Brown was fouled shooting a 3 and made all of the free throws. The Pirates responded with an 8-0 run to reclaim the lead at 57-56. Brown and junior guard Ty Hofer put the Bobcats ahead 59-57 but the Pirates got an easy layup in the final seconds to send the game to overtime tied 59-59.

Brown opened the overtime scoring with a layup but the Pirates scored five straight points to lead 64-61. McBride cut the lead to one with a layup and Miller hit one of two free throws to tie the game 64-64. Down 65-64 with less than two seconds left following a Pirate free throw, McBride inbounded the ball to a streaking Brown, who pulled up from near half-court and banked the shot in to send the Bobcats to the championship game Friday.

Brown finished with a team-high 20 points, followed by McBride with 19. Miller added a season-high 11 points.

The Bobcats are slated to face Blue Valley Northwest in the championship game of the Bobcat Invitational Friday. The Huskies (5-0) are the top-ranked team in Kansas 6A in the latest Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings.

Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.