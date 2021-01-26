Hoops roundup: Lady Lions stay unbeaten after big night from Farris

Lansing girl’s basketball moved to 8-0 Friday with a 58-34 win at home against Gardner Edgerton as junior forward Kamryn Farris scored 27 points and dominated the defensive end.

The Lady Lions opened a 19-6 lead after the first quarter but the Trailblazers shook off the opening blows and got within four points on multiple occasions throughout the middle quarters.

Lansing overcame the comeback attempt and slammed the door with a 11-2 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Farris’ 27 points led all scorers with the next highest scorer reaching 11. Junior guard Caitlin Bishop scored nine. Junior forward Mackenzie Manthe scored seven points while grabbing five rebounds. Sophomore guard Skylar Weaver had six points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Lansing is scheduled to compete Tuesday against Baldwin in the opening round of the Top Gun Tournament at Wellsville High School. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Lions fall in TIT Final

Lansing boy’s basketball (6-3) suffered its third loss of the season at the hands of Wichita Southeast 67-63 in the championship game of the 60th Topeka Invitational Tournament at Topeka High School.

The teams played to a 10-10 tie in the first quarter before the Golden Buffalo’s went on a 10-2 run to lead 20-12 at the end of the quarter.

The Lions fought back in the second quarter as senior guard Peyton Basler got to the hoop multiple times. After pulling within four at 26-22, Southeast went on a 12-0 run to build a 41-24 lead going into halftime.

The Golden Buffalo lead nearly reached 20 in the third quarter but Basler knocked down the Lions’ last three shots of the quarter to get within 10 at 50-40.

The Lions struggled to stay within 10 points throughout the fourth quarter but made a push toward the end, outsourcing Southeast 10-2 in the final minutes. The comeback attempt wasn’t enough as the Lions ran out of time.

Basler scored a game-high 25 points while grabbing five rebounds. Senior guard Malik Benson and junior guard Trevor Couch scored nine points.

Basler and Benson were each named to the all-tournament team.

The Lions are back in action Tuesday to host Gardner-Edgerton. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Lady Pioneers win second straight

Leavenworth girl’s basketball moved to 4-5 Friday with a 66-44 win against Mill Valley at home.

Senior guard Aleshia Jones led all scorers with 27 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. Kaylee McLain scored 12 points and Jariah Wright had eight. Brandi Gardner filled up the stat sheet with two points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Lady Pioneers are back in action Wednesday hosting Lawrence. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.