Hoops roundup: Big third quarter run gets Bobcats back on track

Despite multiple lead changes and ties in the first half, Basehor-Linwood boy’s basketball (8-3) used a big second-half surge to dominate Eudora 67-48 Tuesday at Basehor-Linwood High School.

Neither team could build a lead larger than six points as the close play resulted in four lead changes and four ties.

The Cardinals used their height early to go up 5-2 but junior guard Carter Bergman opened the game on fire, scoring the Bobcats’ first eight points of the game. With the Bobcats leading 8-7, Bergman found sophomore guard Ty Hofer for a three-pointer to extend the lead. The Cardinals battled back to a 15-15 tie in the waning minutes of the quarter but junior guard Jordan Brown beat the buzzer from long range to give the Bobcats a 18-15 lead going into the second.

Senior guard Isaac Stanton opened the second-quarter scoring with a three-pointer but the Cardinals responded with a 9-0 run to take a 24-21 lead. Eudora maintained a small lead throughout the second quarter until Brown reclaimed the lead for the Bobcats with another buzzer-beating three-pointer to give them a 30-28 halftime lead.

The Cardinals tied the game a couple more times before the Bobcats’ offense started working on all cylinders, going on a 19-1 run that spanned into the fourth quarter, fueled by a barrage of three-pointers from Brown and Bergman.

Once the lead reached 20 in the fourth quarter, the Bobcats were able to put their reserves in and run down the clock.

Brown finished with a game-high 23 points, followed by Bergman with 20 and Hofer with 11.

The Bobcats are back in action Friday to host Turner. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

In other action

Lansing girl’s basketball moved to 8-0 Tuesday with a 39-38 win against Baldwin in the opening round of the Top Gun Tournament at Wellsville High School.

Junior guard Caitlin Bishop led all scorers with 16 points. Junior forward Kamryn Farris added six points while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out four assists. Junior forward Mackenzie Manthe scored six and pulled down 10 rebounds.

The Lady Lions are scheduled to face Nemaha Central in the Top Gun semifinals Thursday. Tip is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. at Wellsville High School.

Lansing boy’s basketball lost its second straight game Tuesday in a 59-52 overtime loss to Gardner Edgerton.

Junior forward Caden Crawford led the Lions with 11 points. Senior guards Jake Jackson and Peyton Basler had 10 points each. Junior guard Joren Remington also scored 10.

The Lions are on the road Friday to face Blue Valley Southwest. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.