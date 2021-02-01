Hoops roundup: Big fourth quarter pushes Lions past Timberwolves

Lansing boy’s basketball faced a 14-point deficit entering the fourth quarter against Blue Valley Southwest Friday but doubled its point total in the final frame to escape with a 74-70 win.

The Lions (8-4) opened a 7-3 lead early but the Timberwolves quickly responded to lead 14-9.

Junior forward Caden Crawford executed a layup while being fouled and made the free throw, then senior guard Peyton Basler knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Lions a 15-14 lead at the end of the quarter.

The second quarter featured four lead changes as both teams made brief runs to get ahead. Junior guard Joren Remington scored five points on successive possessions to give the Lions a one-point lead. Southwest pushed back with a 6-0 run but Basler nailed a 3-pointer to keep the Lions within three points going into halftime.

Remington hit his second 3-pointer of the game coming out of the break to tie the game at 28-28. The Timberwolves proceeded to outscore the Lions 23-9 for the remainder of the third quarter to lead 51-37.

Basler opened the fourth-quarter scoring followed by baskets from senior guard Jake Jackson and junior guard Trevor Couch to get the Lions back within 10 points. A few possessions later, Couch knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 55-46. Basler hit another 3-pointer immediately after as the Lions stole the inbound pass. Remington and Crawford reeled off seven-straight points, then Couch hit another 3-pointer to give Lansing a 59-58 lead.

The game saw six more lead changes as both teams made shots before the Lions built a six-point lead and closed out the win.

Lansing outscored Southwest 37-19 in the fourth quarter and scored the same amount of points in the final eight minutes as the first 24 minutes of the game.

Basler scored a game-high 18 points, followed by Remington with 17 and Couch with 14. Crawford also scored in double-digits, putting up 11 points.

The Lions are back in action Friday to host Leavenworth. Tip is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Lady Lions lose two straight

Lansing girl’s basketball suffered its first two losses of the season in its final two games of the Top Gun Tournament at Wellsville High School last week. The Lady Lions are 8-2 overall. Lansing edged out Baldwin 39-38 in the opening round of the tournament before falling to eventual-champion Nemaha Central 40-35 in the semifinals Thursday. In the third-place game Saturday, a short-handed group fell short to Jefferson West 42-34.

The Lady Lions are scheduled to play Lawrence High School Wednesday on the road. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Pioneer girls see winning streak snapped

Leavenworth girl’s basketball’s four-game winning streak was snapped Saturday against Topeka High School in a 75-39 loss. The Trojans own the longest winning streak in the state at 34-straight games

Senior guard Aleshia Jones led the Lady Pioneers (5-6) with 16 points.

Leavenworth is scheduled to return to action Tuesday on the road against Bonner Springs. Tip is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. with the boys scheduled to follow at 7:15 p.m.

In other action

Basehor-Linwood boy’s basketball moved to 10-3 with wins on back-to-back days against Turner and St. James Academy.

The Bobcats downed the Bears 83-16 at home Friday before traveling to Lee’s Summit West High School in Lee’s Summit, Missouri to defeat the Thunder 59-50 in the Spectrum Sports Showcase.

The girl’s team went 1-1 over the weekend with a 76-3 win against Turner and a 46-40 loss to Park Hill South (Mo.) at the Spectrum Sports Showcase.