Hoops roundup: Pioneers get big win against No. 10 Lansing

Leavenworth boy’s basketball’s 55-53 win against No. 10 Lansing Friday started the same as it ended, with Tyrese Cannon scoring.

The Pioneer junior nailed a floater from midrange as time expired to stun the Lions (8-5) on their home court.

Cannon scored five of the Pioneers’ first six points as they jumped out to a 6-2 lead. Lansing senior Malik Benson pulled the game to a 6-6 tie with back-to-back scores but junior guard Corey Chatmon nailed a 3-pointer to reclaim the lead.

The Pioneers got baskets from junior JaiKuan Darthard and senior Jalen Vaughn to lead 15-9 after the first quarter.

The Lions flipped the script and opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run behind baskets from senior guards Peyton Basler and Trevor Couch to lead 16-15. Cannon reclaimed the lead for Leavenworth with his second 3-pointer of the game. The lead changed hands one more time in the second as the Lions managed to pull ahead after Basler hit a 3-pointer to break a 20-20 tie. Lansing went into halftime with a 27-24 lead.

Cannon quickly pushed the Pioneers back into the lead with back-to-back scores coming out of the break. Lansing reeled off another 7-0 run to jump back ahead as junior forward Caden Crawford and Benson scored at the rim before junior guard Joren Remington capped it with a 3-pointer. The Pioneers responded with a run of their own, scoring eight unanswered points. Darthard and Chatmon took care of the first five points and Cannon hit another long-range shot to give Leavenworth a 36-34 lead.

Remington ended the run with a 2-point basket but the Pioneers added another four points to take a 40-36 lead into the final frame.

Lansing outscored Leavenworth 10-1 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter to take a 47-41 lead. Crawford and Benson got the run started again followed by back-to-back 3-pointers from Basler and Couch. The Pioneers broke the run with baskets from senior guard Jeremiah Walltower and Darthard but still trailed the Lions 53-47 in the final minutes.

Cannon hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game to make it a one-possession game. Walltower made it a one-point game with a layup before tying it up at the free-throw line in the final minute. Lansing looked to have the final shot but a lob attempt to Benson resulted in a turnover, giving the Pioneers a chance to get a shot up. Cannon took the ball across half court and drove to the basket before pulling up and nailing a floater as time expired.

Cannon finished with a game-high 20 points. Darthard was the other Pioneer with double-digits at 10 points. Basler led Lansing with 19 points, followed by Benson with 12.

The Pioneers are back in action Tuesday to host De Soto. Tip is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Lansing will face F.L. Schlagle Thursday at home. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Lady Lions outlast Leavenworth in OT

Lansing girl’s basketball staved off a hot Leavenworth (6-7) team 55-51 in overtime to move to 10-2 on the season.

Junior forward Kamryn Farris scored a season-high 28 points in the win for Lansing. Senior guard Aleshia Jones led the Lady Pioneers – 6-3 in 2021 – with 15 points and five steals

The Lady Lions are scheduled to face De Soto Wednesday at home. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Lady Pioneers are also scheduled to face De Soto next but will do so Tuesday at home. Tip is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.