Hoops roundup: Lansing girl’s hoops picks up 10th win

Lansing girl’s basketball moved to 10-2 and remained undefeated in the United Kansas Conference (5-0) with a 37-31 win against De Soto Wednesday at home.

The Lady Lions led for the entire game and held a double-digit lead for the majority of the second half until the Wildcats made a run to close the gap.

Junior guard Caitlin Bishop nailed a 3-pointer on Lansing’s first possession to open the scoring. Strong defense by the Lady Lions was key in the opening minutes as they turned turnovers into points on multiple possessions to lead 9-0, forcing a De Soto timeout. Junior forward Kamryn Farris capped the run by intercepting a pass on defense and taking it the length of the court for an easy layup.

The Wildcats came out of their timeout and outscored Lansing 9-2 to cut the lead to 11-9. The Lady Lions broke their scoring drought when senior guard Cassidy Woods knocked down a 3-pointer but the Wildcats got a three-point play on the other end due to a foul to keep the deficit at two going into the second quarter.

The second quarter saw Lansing hold De Soto scoreless but the Lady Lions were unable to take advantage, scoring just seven points themselves to lead 21-12 at halftime.

De Soto cut the lead to five at 23-18 early in the third quarter but Farris knocked down the next three baskets for Lansing and junior Mackenzie Manthe added another to give the Lady Lions a 31-20 lead going into the final quarter.

The Wildcats outscored Lansing 11-6 in the final eight minutes but it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

Mckenzie Moburg led all scorers with 15 points. Farris finished with nine.

The Lady Lions are scheduled to face Shawnee Heights Friday on the road. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

In other action

Leavenworth hosted De Soto Tuesday in both boy’s and girl’s action with the Wildcats taking both games.

The Lady Pioneers fell 31-30 and are 7-8 overall this season and 2-3 in the UKC. Senior guard Aleshia Jones led Leavenworth with 15 points.

The boys fell to the Wildcats in a close game 50-46 just a day after losing to Mill Valley 66-55 Monday.

Junior guard Corey Chatmon led the Pioneers against De Soto with 15 points. Junior forward Tyrese Cannon was right behind him with 15.