More than 30 local wrestlers move onto sub-state tournament

The high school wrestling postseason officially started over the weekend with the boys’ regional being held Friday at Leavenworth High School and the girls’ Saturday at Emporia High School.

Thirty-two boys’ and girls’ wrestlers from Basehor-Linwood, Leavenworth, Lansing and Pleasant Ridge qualified for sub-state – finishing fourth or better in their weight class.

Basehor led the way with nine boys’ qualifiers and three girls’ qualifiers. Leavenworth had seven boys and one girl while Lansing had six boys and three girls. Pleasant Ridge qualified three boys for sub-state.

Here are the results from the weekend by weight class:

106-pound class

Leavenworth’s Julian Long took second place while Basehor’s Evan Vielhauer was right behind him in third.

113-pound class

Leavenworth’s Joshua Kominski fell to Bonner Springs’ Ethan Cook in the first-place match to take second place.

120-pound class

Alexander Finn marked another qualifier for the Pioneers with a third-place finish. He defeated Basehor’s Ethan Kelley in the third-place match.

126-pound class

David Drake gave Leavenworth its fourth qualifier with a second-place finish, falling to Topeka Seaman’s Kyle Adams by fall in the championship.

132-pound class

Lansing’s Camden Maestas moved to 27-1 over the weekend, taking first place and earning the Regional Wrestler of the Year award. Connor McMillen qualified for the sub-state meet and improved to 10-3 for Basehor with a third-place finish.

138-pound class

Basehor’s Cohen Suchy and Leavenworth’s Shawn Sumter met in the third-place match with Suchy coming out on top by fall in 3:56.

145-pound class

Aiden Baker picked up another third-place finish for the Bobcats, defeating Pioneer sophomore Shy’ron McMurray.

152-pound class

Tyler Elven picked up a second-place finish for Basehor, falling to Bonner’s Shane Daniels by a 7-1 decision.

160-pound class

Leavenworth’s Tristan Mercado fell to Shawnee Heights’ Caden Walker – 32-0 this season – by fall in 5:58 to take second place. Lansing’s Tyler Henson moved onto sub-state with a fourth-place finish.

170-pound class

Jacob McLain earned Lansing’s second first-place finish of the day and is now 30-1 this season. He defeated Heights’ Cole Manrose by fall in 2:33.

182-pound class

Basehor’s Tanner Parrish took second, falling to Heights’ Preston Hartman by fall in 1:15 in the championship match. Lansing’s Caden Baragary picked up a fourth-place finish.

195-pound class

Lansing’s Andrew Shields took third place, defeating Bonner’s Dakota Mortell by fall in 3:31.

220-pound class

Lansing got another first-place finisher as Dylan Ward improved to 14-0, defeating Heights’ Garrett Peery by a 5-1 decision. Basehor’s Emanuel Vasquez moved onto sub-state with a fourth-place finish.

285-pound class

Basehor’s Zane Kincaid took second place after being defeated by Bonner’s Tony Caballero by a 5-0 decision.

3-2-1 regional

Three Pleasant Ridge wrestlers qualified for the sub-state tournament at the Class 3-2-1 regional tournament Friday at Rossville High School. Nate Wilburn moved to 15-0 on the season with a first-place finish in the 120-pound class. Mason Ewert picked up a fourth-place finish in the 126-pound class. Cooper Beying earned another top finish for the Rams in the 152-pound class.

Girls regional

Basehor’s Olivia O’Donnell took first place in the 109-pound class and improved to 19-2 overall this season. Cadence Christenson added another first-place finish for the Bobcats in the 143-pound class. Jill Wallace was the Bobcats’ final sub-state qualifier, taking third place in the 138-pound class.

Hannah Jackson took second place in the 170-pound class, marking Leavenworth’s only girls’ sub-state qualifier.

Lansing’s Abby Busch (143) and Lauren Hooser (155) both picked up fourth-place finishes. Whitney Aseyo took second place in the 235-pound class for the Lions.