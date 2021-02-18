Gore’s 20-point night helps Bobcats upset top-5 Lions

Lansing girl’s basketball (13-3, 7-1 UKC) entered a Wednesday United Kansas Conference matchup with Basehor-Linwood 7-0 in league play and ranked fourth in 5A, but the Lady Lions left with their first conference loss in a 57-36 rout at Basehor-Linwood High School.

Lansing didn’t get the start it needed as Basehor opened an early double-digit lead.

Isabel Sibert, Addison Penegar, Sarah Lawless, Adell Gore and Olivia Isaacs all got into the scoring column in the game’s opening minutes as the Lady Bobcats went up 14-2.

The Lady Lions found some rhythm toward the end of the quarter as Kamryn Farris and Skylar Weaver cut the lead under 10, but Gore got a layup to close the first quarter with Basehor up 19-9.

Lansing struggled to sway the momentum in the second as the Lady Bobcats dictated the pace of play. Farris got three points in the opening minute but Sibert, Lawless and Gore went on an 8-0 run to give Basehor a 29-12 lead.

Good defense and transition offense from Basehor kept Lansing from finding a groove on offense as the lead reached 20 points at 33-13. McKenzie Moburg pulled the Lady Lions back under 20 with a halfcourt 3-pointer at the buzzer to trail 33-16 at halftime.

The Lady Lions had no answer for the Lady Bobcats on either side of the court as they struggled to keep their deficit under 20 points throughout the second half as they fell for the third time this season.

Gore led the way for Basehor with 20 points, followed by Sibert with nine and Lawless with eight.

Farris finished with a team-high 11 points and Moburg had 10.

The Lady Bobcats (7-5, 4-3 UKC) have gone 7-1 since opening the season 0-4.

The loss snaps a five-game winning streak for Lansing.

The Lady Lions are back at home Friday to take on Seaman High School. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m.

Basehor is at home again Friday to take on Leavenworth (7-8, 2-3 UKC). Tip is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.