Hoops roundup: Lions stumble in back-to-back, Bobcats find stride

The high school basketball season is entering its final week with many local teams playing three-games a week to make up for postponements due to severe weather and COVID-19.

Lansing boys’ basketball entered its senior night contest Friday at 12-6 but were handed a loss at the hands of Seaman 81-68. The following day, they traveled to J.C. Harmon and led by nine points in the first half before falling 62-54 in overtime.

The Lions jumped out to a 7-3 lead early as Joren Remington, Caden Crawford and Jake Jackson all got in the scoring column. The Hawks climbed back within one possession but the Lions responded with a 9-2 run to lead 16-8. Peyton Basler knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Lions their biggest lead of the night at 19-10 but Harmon knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to pull within one possession at 19-16 going into the second quarter.

Both teams were scoreless in the opening two minutes of the second quarter until Malik Benson broke into the lane for a layup. Crawford and Remington put up five straight points to give Lansing a 26-18 lead but the Hawks closed the half strong with a 7-0 run to trail 26-25.

Basler got the second-half scoring started but the Hawks reeled off six-straight points to take their first lead of the game at 31-28.

Crawford pulled the Lions back within one on two occasions but Harmon managed to pull ahead again entering the fourth with a 37-33 lead.

The Hawks held their lead for the entire fourth quarter as the Lions pulled within one possession multiple times before they got a chance to tie the game in the final 30 seconds. Basler got open and knocked down a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime.

The Hawks took the lead and never looked back to mark the Lions’ third loss in four games.

Lansing is scheduled to face Leavenworth Tuesday on the road. Tip is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

The Lions are home for their final two games as they host Turner Thursday and Tonganoxie Saturday.

In other action

Basehor-Linwood boys’ basketball improved to 11-4 overall this season with wins at home on Friday and Saturday. The Bobcats defeated Leavenworth 63-46 Friday before routing Shawnee Heights 64-24 Saturday.

The Bobcats and Thunderbirds played to a 5-5 tie in the opening minutes of their first of two matchups this week. Heights briefly jumped ahead 7-5 before the Bobcats ended the quarter on a 11-0 run, fueled by three 3-pointers from Ty Hofer.

The Bobcats continued to outscore the Thunderbirds in the second quarter to build a double-digit lead. Just as Heights pulled back within single digits, Hofer caught fire again, knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers to give Basehor a 32-17 lead. The Bobcats capped the half with a 3-pointer from Trevor McBride to lead 35-19.

The Thunderbirds mustered just five points in the second half as the Bobcats had their way, putting up 29 themselves to cruise for the win.

Hofer led all scorers with a career-high 17 points. Bergman was behind him with 12.

The Bobcats open the final week of the regular season Tuesday against Turner on the road. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

They will stay on the road for the final two games as they face Baldwin Thursday and Shawnee Heights Friday.