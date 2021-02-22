Walker medals three times as Lansing takes 13th at state swimming

Lansing boys’ swimming capped its 2021 season Saturday with a slew of lifetime best swims, podium poses and a 13th-place finish in the 5A state swimming and diving competition at Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center in Lenexa.

The Lions scored a total of 77 team points across 12 events while earning medals in two individual events and one relay event.

Senior Greyson Walker set school records in two events en route to being named first-team all-state for the second season in a row.

He swam the 100-yard freestyle in 47.08 to capture second place and took third in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.75.

His third medal of the day came in the 200-yard freestyle relay with teammates Vianney Verzola, Mike Bresser and Levi Francis. The team’s entry time of 1:36.72 put them in 11th place going into the finals but a near four-second improvement (1:33.04) saw them jump up to sixth for a medal.

Basehor-Linwood junior Brady Tinder swam the 200-yard freestyle in 1:59.65 and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:33.96. Both times were good for Basehor-Linwood school records.

Andover Central captured the 5A team title with 234.5 total points.