Wrestling roundup: 11 local wrestlers punch state ticket

Thirty local wrestlers entered last weekend’s sub-state tournaments with an opportunity to advance to the top four and move on to the state tournament Saturday. Eleven from Basehor-Linwood, Leavenworth, Lansing and Pleasant Ridge – eight boys and three girls – made the top four of their weight classes and moved on. The boys’ 5A tournament was held Saturday at De Soto High School while the girls competed Friday at Leavenworth High School.

Here are the results from the boys’ sub-state tournament by weight class:

106-pound class

Leavenworth junior Julian Long punched his ticket to state with a fourth-place finish. He opened the day with a loss to Saint Thomas Aquinas’ Tobius Kriner by fall (1:53) before bouncing back in the consolation bracket against Piper’s Ja’Diz Simmons – fall in 2:48. He defeated Basehor’s Evan Vielhauer in the consolation semifinals by a 3-2 decision before falling to Kriner again in the third-place match by 16-4 major decision.

Vielhauer went 1-4 on the day and finished sixth to end his season.

113-pound class

Leavenworth’s Joshua Kominski missed out on state qualification, finishing in fifth place with a 2-2 record on the day.

120-pound class

Alexander Finn dropped his match in the heartbreaker round and finished fifth to end his season.

132-pound class

Lansing’s Camden Maestas conquered the 132-pound bracket with little trouble. He opened with a quick win against Mill Valley’s Brady Mason in 1:19 by fall before dropping Basehor’s Connor McMillen by a 12-1 major decision. He claimed first place with a 3-1 sudden victory win against Aquinas’ Jordan Habben.

McMillen also qualified for state with a third-place finish. He opened with a fast win in the quarterfinals, defeating Spring Hill’s Miles Bell by fall in 38 seconds. After losing to Maestas in the semifinals, he defeated Shawnee Heights’ Cole Parrish by fall in 2:27.

In the third-place match, he bested Bonner Springs’ Jace Tapia by a 3-0 decision.

138-pound class

Basehor’s Cohen Suchy went 1-3 and took sixth place to end his season.

145-pound class

Basehor’s Aiden Baker saw his season end, going 1-3 and taking sixth place.

152-pound class

Basehor’s Tyler Elven went 2-2 but lost a key match in the heartbreaker round to end his season in fifth place.

160-pound class

Leavenworth got its second state qualifier as Tristan Mercado finished in second place. He downed Blue Valley Southwest’s Ryan Richardson by fall in 2:57 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Mercado defeated Pittsburg’s Matt Smith by a 3-0 decision to advance to the championship round. He ran into a buzzsaw in the final against Shawnee Heights’ Caden Walker – 35-0 overall this season – and lost by fall in 2:45.

170-pound class

Lansing’s Jacob McLain earned the Lions’ second sub-state championship with a dominant run through the 170-pound bracket. He opened with a win by fall in 1:02 against Pittsburg’s Kristian Hutchinson, then downed Seaman’s Hunter Reno by technical fall in 4:35. In the championship round, he defeated Mill Valley’s Payton Douglas by fall in 1:37 to move to 33-1 overall this season.

182-pound class

Basehor’s Tanner Parrish marked the Bobcats’ second state qualifier, bouncing back from an opening-round loss to take third place. He dropped his quarterfinal against Turner’s Cameron Robinson by fall in 48 seconds. He got in the winning column against Lansing’s Caden Baragary in the consolation round by fall in 2:17. He advanced to the third-place match with a win against Blue Valley Southwest’s Torin Forsyth by fall (1:20) before winning a rematch with Robinson by a 10-4 decision.

220-pound class

Lansing got its third sub-state champion as Dylan Ward improved to 17-0 overall this season. He beat Pittsburg’s Zane Decker by fall in 1:33, then advanced to the championship with a win against Turner’s Gabe Cornett by technical fall in 5:28. In a battle of undefeated wrestlers, Ward defeated Mill Valley’s Caiden Casella – previously 17-0 – by a 3-2 decision.

285-pound class

Basehor senior Zane Kincaid missed out on state qualification in a competitive heavyweight bracket. He went 1-3 and finished sixth place to end his season.

The 5A state wrestling tournament is scheduled for Friday at the Park City-Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas.

Three girls punch state tickets

Basehor-Linwood senior Olivia O’Donnell improved to 21-1 and took first place in the 109-pound class. She earned a bye in the quarterfinals, then defeated Emporia’s Kalia Keosybounheuang by a 5-1 decision. In the championship, she beat Olathe North’s Catherine Duong by a 3-0 decision.

Basehor’s Cadence Christenson qualified for state with a third-place finish in the 143-pound class. She opened with a quarterfinal win against Olathe North’s Val Galliga by fall in 1:16. Christenson faltered in the semifinals against Emporia’s Hannah Boa by an 8-5 tiebreaker but bounced back in the consolation semifinals against Lansing’s Abby Busch by fall in 1:35. She claimed third place with a win by fall (2:48) against Olathe West’s Ingrid Beltran-Gonzaga.

Leavenworth’s Hannah Jackson took second place in the 170-pound class to return to state after earning runner-up last season. She opened with a win against Spring Hill’s Lydia Pierce in the quarterfinals by fall in 52 seconds. She defeated Pittsburg’s Mercedes Angeles by fall in 3:57 to advance to the championship. Jackson fell for just the second time this season in a close match with Bonner’s Olivia Stean by 3-2 decision.

The girls’ state wrestling tournament is scheduled for Thursday at the Park City-Hartman Arena in Park City.

Rams get one state qualifier

Pleasant Ridge’s Nate Wilburn will wrestle at the 3-2-1A state tournament after taking fourth place at the sub-state tournament Saturday at Marion High School. He won his quarterfinal match against Douglass’ Landon Bowman by fall in 3:21 before dropping the semifinal match to Whitewater-Remington’s Wyatt Wright by technical fall in four minutes. He bounced back in the consolation semifinals with a 7-1 decision win against Marysville’s Carter Trimble but dropped the third-place match to Eureka’s Connor Hughes by a 10-3 decision.

The class 3-2-1A state wrestling tournament is scheduled for Saturday at Gross Memorial Coliseum on the campus of Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas.