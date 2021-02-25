Bobcats dominate for fourth-straight win

Basehor-Linwood men’s basketball improved to 13-4 with a 65-34 road win Wednesday against Baldwin.

The Bobcats have won four straight since losing to United Kansas Conference champions De Soto Feb. 12 with the last three wins coming by more than 30 points.

Baldwin opened the scoring with a 3-pointer but the Bobcats took command immediately with nine-straight points. The Bulldogs hit another three to stop the run only to surrender another Basehor run. Jordan Brown got it started with a 3-pointer, followed by baskets from Chandler Miller and Carter Bergman to give the Bobcats a 16-6 lead after one quarter.

Bergman opened the second quarter with a layup, followed by back-to-back scores from Ty Hofer. The Bulldogs got another spurt of offense to the tune of seven-straight points but the Bobcats responded with 11 unanswered points of their own, capped by a Bergman three, to lead 36-13. Baldwin mustered three more points in the half as the Bobcat lead neared 30 heading into the half up 42-16.

Bergman got the scoring started again in the third quarter with a 3-pointer as the Bobcats continued to outscore the Bulldogs and took a 54-23 lead into the final frame.

Bergman, again, opened the quarter on fire with seven unanswered points. The Bobcats took their starters out of the game and cruised to win with a season finale matchup with Shawnee Heights set for Friday.

Bergman led all scorers with 21 points. Hofer finished with 13, followed by Brown with 11.

Beyond Friday’s season finale, the Bobcats are locked into the top seed of the 5A sub-state tournament scheduled to begin Wednesday with the opponent still to be determined.

Tip against Shawnee Heights is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Shawnee Heights High School.